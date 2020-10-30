Briar Cliff looks for second-straight win

After a much-needed bye week, the Briar Cliff football team got something else that was desperately needed.
Last week the Chargers put 27 points on the board, more than they scored combined in the season coming into the game, and went on the road to pick up a 27-18 victory over Hastings.
It was Briar Cliff's first victory of the season and now the Chargers travel to Mitchell, S.D., with a 1-4 record and have a chance at another victory since the Dakota Wesleyan has struggled this season with a 1-5 record.
While the win was nice, Briar Cliff coach Dennis Wagner still said the team has to find ways to improve if it is going to pick up a second-straight win.
"We made an improvement, no question, but we have to continue to get better," Wagner said. "After the first four games, we wanted to burn that part of the schedule and play the last five like it's our season. It's a good way to start and now we play a Dakota Wesleyan team that can score points.
"We are just looking forward to it and building on the win. Take it one week at a time and find a way to win this game."
After giving up a combined 124 points in a two-week span, Briar Cliff's defense returned to form against Hastings, allowing 18 points, the second-lowest total of the season. The Chargers only allowed 329 yards on 81 plays last week and only 89 of those were on the ground.
Robert Robinson has 31 tackles and seven sacks for the Chargers with three of those coming last week. M.J. Montgomery has 31 tackles and 5.5 tackles for a loss and Donald Garland has 31 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown last week.
"We got some guys back healthy and it gave us a little more depth to keep people fresh and to get after the quarterback," Wagner said. "(DWU) likes to run the football and we need to make sure they don't get big plays in the passing game. Rob stepped up when we needed him. He made big plays and got a couple of critical sacks late when (Hastings) was driving."
DWU quarterback Zach Lester has passed for 1,063 yards and nine touchdowns but has thrown seven interceptions. Spencer Neugebauer has 47 receptions for 550 yards and five touchdowns.
The Tigers are only rushing for 1.8 yards per carry. Jamin Arend has 204 yards on 78 carries.
Even though Briar Cliff scored 27 points, the Chargers only had 244 yards of total offense.
Cayden Mitchell got the starting nod at quarterback and passed for 132 yards on 7-of-18 passing. Mitchell has completed only completed 46 percent of his passes for 256 yards and a touchdown. Last week was his first extensive playing time since the season opener.
Injuries have taken its toll on Briar Cliff's offense but King Waller had a breakout game with 65 yards on 11 carries.
"We need 30 points to win this game," Wagner said. "We need to start fast and finish it out. We have some injury situations with our top three running backs out for the season. King Waller hadn't played and he came in and we relied on him. R.J. Breen has to be brought up and we will have three new faces in the backfield."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!