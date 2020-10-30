Briar Cliff looks for second-straight win

After a much-needed bye week, the Briar Cliff football team got something else that was desperately needed.

Last week the Chargers put 27 points on the board, more than they scored combined in the season coming into the game, and went on the road to pick up a 27-18 victory over Hastings.

It was Briar Cliff's first victory of the season and now the Chargers travel to Mitchell, S.D., with a 1-4 record and have a chance at another victory since the Dakota Wesleyan has struggled this season with a 1-5 record.

While the win was nice, Briar Cliff coach Dennis Wagner still said the team has to find ways to improve if it is going to pick up a second-straight win.

"We made an improvement, no question, but we have to continue to get better," Wagner said. "After the first four games, we wanted to burn that part of the schedule and play the last five like it's our season. It's a good way to start and now we play a Dakota Wesleyan team that can score points.

"We are just looking forward to it and building on the win. Take it one week at a time and find a way to win this game."