Briar Cliff has leaned on its defense all season but on Saturday, the Chargers need to see some improved play out if their offense for the second week in the row.
Because for as good as the Chargers defense has been this season - third in the nation in pass defensive efficiency (86.0) and fifth in opponent's third-down conversions (24 percent) and yards allowed per game (249.6) - Northwestern's defense has been just as salty.
The Red Raiders are third in the nation in scoring defense (9.7 points allowed per game) and eighth in pass defensive efficiency (93.9).
"I really like where our defense is at," McCarty said. "We have some outstanding senior leadership and they get better week to week," Northwestern coach Matt McCarty said. "We've only had two games with multiple scores against us. The defensive's focus has been really good and they are locked in play-to-play."
Last week Briar Cliff's offense took a step forward by scoring 32 points against Hastings, only the second time this season the Chargers scored more than 20 points in a game. It was a combination of the return of freshman Preston Mulligan, who missed a few weeks with a knee injury, and the Chargers ground game. Greg Henry rushed for 81 yards and Jordan Williams ran for 70. Mulligan passed for 185 yards and three touchdowns.
The Chargers, who are 5-3 overall and third in the Great Plains Athletic Conference with a 4-2 record, need another well-balanced offensive game if they are going to knock off the fifth-ranked Red Raiders, who are 7-0 and are tied for the GPAC lead with a 6-0 record.
"I think our defense has been playing good all season and that was our second shutout and the guys are prepared," Briar Cliff coach Dennis Wagner said. "I thought last week the offense contributed the best they have all season. We need to continue to keep in mind that Preston has only played in two games."
Saturday's game kicks off 1 p.m. at Memorial Field in Sioux City.
The Chargers will still be without defensive lineman Omar Dyles and linebackers Michael Williams and Marcus Tappan. But Robert Robinson is healthy and ready to go after being helped off the field at the end of last week's game against Hastings. Robinson has nine sacks, the single-season record for Briar Cliff.
You have free articles remaining.
"That defense is fast and aggressive," McCarty said. "The defensive line is the best we've played and it starts upfront for them. We have to execute and be disciplined offensively. ... I think our offensive line has really matured and is playing some good football. It's going to be a battle upfront. That's a playoff-type defensive line."
While the defense has been one of the best in the nation all season, it was touched up one time this season against Morningside, which scored 49 points against the Chargers and had 21 points in its first 11 plays in the 49-14 victory over Briar Cliff.
While Northwestern hasn't scored as many points as Morningside this season, but the Red Raiders have racked up their fair share of yards. The Red Raiders are eighth in the nation with 448.9 yards per game and 23 first downs per game and are also ninth in third-down conversion (44.0 percent).
So Briar Cliff can't let Northwestern's offense get off to a quick start like Morningside did.
"We can't afford to have that happen. It took too long to make the adjustments," Wagner said. "We have to make it a four-quarter game."
Northwestern could be without running back Jacob Kalogonis, who missed last week with an injury. But Garrett Packer filled in well last week with 144 yards on 21 carries.
"We would love to have him back but at the same time, we are not going to rush him back," McCarty said. "Jake is just such an explosive threat, running and catching it. Garrett has done an outstanding job and I thought he did a really good job of running downhill and creating some big plays for us offensively."
While the Red Raiders have been able to rack up yardage this season, Northwestern has come up short on some drives the past couple of weeks, scoring 43 combined points the last two weeks. Braxton Williams has put some points on the board for the Red Raiders, though, and he has made three of the four field goals he's attempted the last two weeks. He's 9-of-10 on the season with a long of 48 yards.
"Braxton has an outstanding leg and we fell comfortable kicking from 50 to 55 yards and he's been a great weapon. He has 20-some touchbacks this season, too," McCarty said.