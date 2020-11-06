Briar Cliff looks to regain form against Jamestown

SIOUX CITY — After picking up its first victory of the season two weeks ago against Hastings, the Briar Cliff football team was hoping to keep things going against Dakota Wesleyan last week.
Fate wasn't on Briar Cliff's side, though.
Before the team left Mitchell, South Dakota, about five players had to be held back in Sioux City because of COVID-19 issues, forcing head coach Dennis Wagner and his staff to have to plug in some backups into starting spots.
The Chargers were never able to find their footing against the Tigers. Dakota Wesleyan built a two-score lead in the first quarter and Briar Cliff failed to generate offense throughout the game, gaining only 87 total yards as DWU beat Briar Cliff 26-7.
"It seemed like a bad day from the start," Wagner said. "We had to get away from the game plan we worked on and there was nothing we could do. We kept the defense on the field too long and we couldn't generate any points on offense."
Wagner expects to get some of the players back this week, not just from COVID-19 related issues but also back from some key injuries.
It will be good timing for the Chargers since they host a Jamestown team that is still searching for its first win. The Jimmies are 0-5 and didn't play a game in September because of COVID-19 issues.
The Jimmies defense has had trouble holding teams in check, which could be a blessing for a Briar Cliff offense that has only scored more than double-digit points once this season - the 27-18 victory over Hastings.
Jamestown gave up 23 points to Concordia in the Jimmies' season-opener and that's the lowest total of the season. Dordt scored 66, Morningside put up 54 and Midland had 55 points. Last week, Jamestown gave up 34 points to a Hastings team that only scored 18 points the two weeks combined.
Through six games, Briar Cliff has only averaged 206.8 yards per game and has six touchdowns.
The Chargers lone score last week was an 18-yard pass to Kobe Johnson with 10:27 left. It was one of four completed passes in 16 attempts for quarterback Cayden Mitchell. Three of the four passes went to Johnson.
Mitchell has completed only 40.9 percent of his passes for 310 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. King Waller has rushed for 110 yards and a score on 30 carries. Mar'Kaybion Wallace returned last week and ran for 21 yards on six carries. He leads Briar Cliff with 147 yards rushing on 43 carries.
The Chargers have also been rotating in different offensive linemen each week because of injuries.
"Offensive line and running back, season-ending injuries and COVID have hit us in those two spots," Wagner said. "We have yet to have the same offensive lineup in any game. But good thing, some of those guys will come back and be able to play this year but some guys are being thrown in the fire that aren't ready."
While the Chargers gave up 26 points to Dakota Wesleyan last week, the defense was left on the field for 66 plays compared to 46 for the DWU offense.
The Tigers took advantage and rushed for 161 yards for a 4.2 yards per carry average. Well above their season average.
"They got worn out. They had to be out there the entire game," Wagner said. "With only 46 plays on offense, that doesn't give the defense the chance to rest."
M.J. Montgomery and Donald Garland each had 36 tackles to lead the Chargers, Robert Robinson has 35 tackles and Asi Tupua has 33 stops. Robinson has 9.5 tackles for a loss and eight sacks and Montgomery has 6.5 tackles or a loss and 4.5 sacks. Garland has two interceptions as does Mike Green. Daylan Littlejohn has five tackles for a loss.
Jamestown scored 27 points in a loss to Hastings, but that's the only game the Jimmies have scored more than 13 points this season.
