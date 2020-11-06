Briar Cliff looks to regain form against Jamestown

The Jimmies defense has had trouble holding teams in check, which could be a blessing for a Briar Cliff offense that has only scored more than double-digit points once this season - the 27-18 victory over Hastings.

Jamestown gave up 23 points to Concordia in the Jimmies' season-opener and that's the lowest total of the season. Dordt scored 66, Morningside put up 54 and Midland had 55 points. Last week, Jamestown gave up 34 points to a Hastings team that only scored 18 points the two weeks combined.

Through six games, Briar Cliff has only averaged 206.8 yards per game and has six touchdowns.

The Chargers lone score last week was an 18-yard pass to Kobe Johnson with 10:27 left. It was one of four completed passes in 16 attempts for quarterback Cayden Mitchell. Three of the four passes went to Johnson.

Mitchell has completed only 40.9 percent of his passes for 310 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. King Waller has rushed for 110 yards and a score on 30 carries. Mar'Kaybion Wallace returned last week and ran for 21 yards on six carries. He leads Briar Cliff with 147 yards rushing on 43 carries.

The Chargers have also been rotating in different offensive linemen each week because of injuries.