Briar Cliff men come back from 10 down to beat Hastings

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff came back from an early 10-point deficit on Thursday to beat the Hastings Broncos 90-87 to resume GPAC play at Newman Flanagan Center.
Jackson Lamb scored 37 points for the Chargers (11-6, 2-5) despite battling foul trouble for most of the second half. Lamb didn’t foul out.
Jaden Kleinhesselink, Austin Roetman and Nick Hoyt scored 12 for the Chargers.
You have free articles remaining.
The Broncos raced out to a 10-0 start, but slowly, the Chargers crept back to a 44-39 deficit at halftime.
The Chargers took their first lead of the night with 5 minutes, 26 seconds remaining on a Hoyt made 3-pointer that put BCU up 76-75.
Then, with 4:58 remaining in the game, Codey Hicks hit a layup that put the Chargers back up and the two teams traded baskets for consecutive possessions.
BCU got a big defensive stop in the final minute, as Hicks, listed at 6-foot-5, blocked a layup attempt from Bart Hiscock, who led the Broncos (8-9, 1-6) with 28 points.
The Chargers were 16-for-17 from the free throw line with their only miss coming in the second half.