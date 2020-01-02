Briar Cliff men come back from 10 down to beat Hastings

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff came back from an early 10-point deficit on Thursday to beat the Hastings Broncos 90-87 to resume GPAC play at Newman Flanagan Center.

Jackson Lamb scored 37 points for the Chargers (11-6, 2-5) despite battling foul trouble for most of the second half. Lamb didn’t foul out.

Jaden Kleinhesselink, Austin Roetman and Nick Hoyt scored 12 for the Chargers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Broncos raced out to a 10-0 start, but slowly, the Chargers crept back to a 44-39 deficit at halftime.

The Chargers took their first lead of the night with 5 minutes, 26 seconds remaining on a Hoyt made 3-pointer that put BCU up 76-75.

Then, with 4:58 remaining in the game, Codey Hicks hit a layup that put the Chargers back up and the two teams traded baskets for consecutive possessions.

BCU got a big defensive stop in the final minute, as Hicks, listed at 6-foot-5, blocked a layup attempt from Bart Hiscock, who led the Broncos (8-9, 1-6) with 28 points.

The Chargers were 16-for-17 from the free throw line with their only miss coming in the second half.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Sports newsletter Get local sports news delivered to your inbox daily! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.