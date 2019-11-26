Briar Cliff men fall to No. 6 Dakota Wesleyan

MITCHELL, S.D. -- The Briar Cliff men's basketball team stayed with sixth-ranked Dakota Wesleyan in the first half, trailing 41-38.

But Briar Cliff only shot 38.7 percent in the second half and DWU shot 53.4 percent as the Tigers pulled away for an 88-73 victory on Monday.

Briar Cliff fell to 7-3 overall and is now 1-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. DWU is 6-0 on the season and 4-0 in the GPAC.

Jackson Lamb was 11-for-22 shooting for 31 points for Briar Cliff and he added nine rebounds. Nick Hoyt hit five 3-pointers off the bench and finished with 17 points. Jaden Kleinhesselink had 10 points and Austin Roetman had seven points, seven rebounds and six assists. Sammy Green had six assists off the bench.

