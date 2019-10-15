SIOUX CITY — Mark Svagera couldn’t quite find the exact answer of how to replace graduates Erich Erdman or Jay Wolfe.
Svagera, the third-year coach of the Briar Cliff University men’s basketball team, hunched that the guard trio of Jackson Lamb, Ethan Friedel and Jaden Klesselink will hopefully make up for what has been lost as the Chargers prepare for their season opener Tuesday, Oct. 29, against Graceland.
Erdman and Wolfe both earned All-American status last season for the Chargers, which ended in the NAIA national quarterfinals.
Wolfe was last season’s Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Year as well as a first-team All-American. He scored 718 points last year and also led the team with seven rebounds per game.
Erdman averaged 16.6 points per game in just 13 games due to his senior season being cut short due to injury. Erdman didn’t go too far away from the program, as he is a graduate assistant under Svagera.
Those two departures mean a bigger responsibility among the 17 Chargers on the roster released at Tuesday’s media day at Newman Flanagan Center.
“Every year, you lose guys and you add guys, and that’s part of the fun of coaching,” Svagera said. “The first thing is that you don’t replace either of those guys with one person. We’ve talked to everyone about everybody raising their game up a little bit and being a little bit better than what you were a year ago.”
The Chargers won’t run as many isolation plays like they did for Wolfe or Erdman, but what BCU does bring back is a slew of shooters, including Freidel and Lamb.
Lamb was also an All-American honoree, as he received an honorable mention nod. The senior guard ranks third in school history in 3-pointers made with 265. Lamb made 108 3s in the 2018-19 season, but this season, the Nodaway Valley High School graduate wants to hammer home another skill: Finishing shots at the rim.
“I worked on my body and worked on playing with my back to the basket (in the offseason),” Lamb said. “I want to make the right decisions when I make a two-foot finish down in the paint or if I have a guard on my hip, to be able to stop and make a decision in that aspect.”
Lamb knows that the opposition will have its focus on him, and while the option to shoot from outside is still certainly there, he wants to get buckets for his teammates out on the perimeter.
Last season, Lamb scored 15.6 ppg.
“One of the big things about Jackson is the constant improvement since he’s been here,” Svagera said. “We’re asking him to up his game again, but also off the floor in terms of leadership. He’s a guy pretty good in the post, and that’s an option for us. At the end of the day, he can really shoot the rock.”
Friedel was second-team all-GPAC last season, as the junior from Tea, South Dakota, scored 16.2 points per game and made 89 3s.
“The first couple weeks have been going really well,” Friedel said. “People have bigger roles and there are things that people have to learn. I’m learning a lot. I have a bigger role, and I have a lot of guys who have been teaching me along the way. We have such a good team that anybody can have a big night on any given night.
One of Svagera’s key points in the preseason was to be consistent on the defensive side of things.
Svagera thought the team couldn’t put together enough consistent defensive stops toward the end of the year last year, and that’s been an emphasis in the first 17 days of the preseason.
It starts with a mentality, according to Svagera.
“Last year was a strange year, and we had to focus on the offense a lot, which came at the expense of the defense,” Svagera said. “We knew we had to be good offensively. I think just getting back (this year) into really grind out possessions and win with getting stops. I think it goes back to having competitive practices and having an incentive in practices for getting stops or not.”
If the Chargers were to take the floor on Wednesday, Svagera would send the following five men to start: Lamb, Friedel, Kleinhesselink, Andy Geelan and Austin Roetman.
Geelan is from Ruthven, Iowa, and Roetman is from Pocahontas, Iowa.
In terms of how deep the Chargers are going, that’s still up in the air. Sergeant Bluff-Luton grad Conner Groves could certainly see some playing time as a freshman.
Svagera said that the entire roster could be in the conversation of who will see the floor, but believes he’ll play nine to 10 men per night, but is willing to play 12 guys if the option presents itself.
“You’re not going to see guys play eight, nine, 10 minutes at a time,” Svagera said. “They’ll come out for more frequent rest.”
BCU’s season ended with a loss in the quarterfinals to Marian. Lamb said he has not watched the film from that game, but knows that if the team stays “true to what we do,” the Chargers can make it to the eight-team round or deeper.
“That was a team that took us out of our sorts,” Lamb said. “We’re already seeing meshing going on in practice. Everyone has improved. We’re all super competitive people and we all are from last year’s skill-game level to this year has improved.”