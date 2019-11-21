Briar Cliff men's basketball loses first game of the season to Mount Marty at home

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University men’s basketball team knew its defense wasn’t good enough to win on Wednesday night.
BCU lost 110-96 at Newman Flanagan Center over Mount Marty, and with the loss, the Chargers are no longer undefeated on the season.
It was the first time in 26 tries that the Lancers have beaten BCU (7-1, 1-1 GPAC), and the first time in 38 games Mount Marty (8-2, 2-1) has defeated one of the four GPAC Iowa schools.
“You score 96 points, you should win,” Chargers coach Mark Svagera said. “That game is going to fall on our defense, and that falls on me. That’s a good team, and they have guys who can score the basketball.”
Mount Marty shot 61 percent from the floor, and several shots came inside the paint. The Lancers liked to isolate players and get them open with screens, too.
Mount Marty used guards like Chris King — who led with 26 points — and Colby Johnson (he had 25) to attack the basket.
“They have some guys who can really put it on the floor and make plays,” Svagera said. “I feel like we gave them a few easy plays in the first half and when that happens sometimes, make a few easy ones then the 3(-pointers) start hitting. We got on the wrong side of that. We need to be better defensively.”
The Chargers’ players agreed that the defense needs to tighten up, even though they were facing the No. 1-ranked offense in NAIA Division II entering Wednesday’s game. The Lancers now have 904 points in their first 10 games.
“I think we gave up too many straight line drives,” Chargers sophomore guard Jaden Kleinhesselink said. “They made tough shots at the rim, and sometimes you have to tip your hat to them. You have to be solid guarding your guy, then help to recover.”
The Chargers got as close as five points (99-94) to the Lancers in the final five minutes, and being in close games isn’t foreign to BCU.
On Saturday, freshman Nick Hoyt hit a buzzer-beating 3 against Concordia to win 70-69.
Svagera thought the Chargers could pull one out again, but BCU missed too many late free throws and Mount Marty got one too many stops.
“When we didn’t have to deal with their press, we could get out and get some things offensively,” Svagera said.
Offensively, the Chargers shot 51 percent and made 15 3s out of 31 attempts.
Jackson Lamb led the Chargers with 22 points, Ethan Freidel scored 21 and Kleinhesselink had 20.
Austin Roetman also had a double-digit night with 14 points
“I thought we shared the ball really well,” Svagera said. “I thought when we were really moving it, we got some great looks. It’s about getting quality looks, and I thought we had some really good ones. When we get the ball popping … we’re usually really good offensively.”