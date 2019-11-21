Briar Cliff men's basketball loses first game of the season to Mount Marty at home

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University men’s basketball team knew its defense wasn’t good enough to win on Wednesday night.

BCU lost 110-96 at Newman Flanagan Center over Mount Marty, and with the loss, the Chargers are no longer undefeated on the season.

It was the first time in 26 tries that the Lancers have beaten BCU (7-1, 1-1 GPAC), and the first time in 38 games Mount Marty (8-2, 2-1) has defeated one of the four GPAC Iowa schools.

“You score 96 points, you should win,” Chargers coach Mark Svagera said. “That game is going to fall on our defense, and that falls on me. That’s a good team, and they have guys who can score the basketball.”

Mount Marty shot 61 percent from the floor, and several shots came inside the paint. The Lancers liked to isolate players and get them open with screens, too.

Mount Marty used guards like Chris King — who led with 26 points — and Colby Johnson (he had 25) to attack the basket.