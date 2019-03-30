SIOUX CITY -- If the Briar Cliff men's volleyball team is going to make it back to the NAIA national tournament for the second straight season, the Chargers have to win the Am. Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Conference, which is no easy task.
The conference has three teams in the top 10 - No. 1 Missouri Baptist, No. 5 Park and No. 7 Ottawa. Briar Cliff is the second team receiving votes.
Briar Cliff does have three wins against top-10 teams, though. The Chargers beat Ottawa last week and have wins over No. 8 Mount Mercy and No. 9 Hope. Plus Briar Cliff is one of the few teams to win a set against Missouri Baptist.
But in order to even face any of those teams next weekend in the conference semifinals and possibly finals, the Chargers had to win their first-round match against Lindenwood-Belleville.
Briar Cliff had few issues with the Lynx this season, sweeping them in both matches. The Lynx, who only had six wins coming into the match, managed to crack 20 points only once in the six sets against the Chargers.
The Chargers got off to a sluggish start, though. The Lynx won the second set to tie the match. But Briar Cliff cleaned up its passing and dominated the next two sets for a 25-16, 21-25, 25-17, 25-13 victory.
Briar Cliff (13-10) advances to Friday's semifinal, which is hosted in St. Louis by Missouri Baptist.
"We've shown we can play with Missouri Baptist by being I think only one of three teams to take a set off them. We can play with Park. We've traded with Ottawa," Briar Cliff coach Trevor Schirman said. "We will probably see Missouri Baptist in the semis so if we play well in that, who knows what can happen. If we show well in the tournament, which is the strongest conference tournament in the nation, good things could happen."
Riley Owen led a well-balanced Briar Cliff attack with 10 kills. Julien Dumas added nine kills, Jacob Ewart had eight and Daniel Borsi had seven. Ewart also had 16 assists and Enrique Barajas had 22 assists.
Briar Cliff won the match even without starting outside hitter Brandon Oswald, who is out with an ankle injury. Schirman hopes to have Oswald back for next weekend's tournament.
"We just have to play some good ball next week. We hope to get Brandon back by then," Schirman said. "He's been working hard with the trainers who are doing a great job with him. We didn't want to use him today to get another week of rest out of him. Hopefully, he will be ready to go by Friday. We will need him."
The Chargers jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first set but the Lynx got it within one at 4-3. Then Briar Cliff took control of the first set, going on a 7-1 run for an 11-4 lead.
The Chargers went on to hit .294 in the first set and never let the Lynx get in their offense. Briar Cliff combined for six blocks in the first set - four block assists each by David Barrett and Owen - to hold the Lynx to a negative .100 hitting percentage.
Briar Cliff had 18 total team blocks in the match. Barrett had 10 block assists and Barajas had seven.
"Our block really came alive with Dillon Reynolds and Riley Owen on the right side. Really shut them down," Schirman said. "Eighteen blocks in four games is really good and we will take that any day of the week. We had a gameplan, especially with our right sides and they executed it almost to perfection. We took away their strengths and we blocked a lot of balls."
The Chargers went on to win the first set 25-16.
The Lynx jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the second set. Briar Cliff battled back for an 11-10 advantage but it was the only lead in the second set for the Chargers.
Briar Cliff only hit .038 percent with eight attack errors and three net violations. The Lynx hit .206 in the second set and went on a 5-1 run late to claim a 25-21 set win. It was the first set the Lynx won against Briar Cliff this season.
The Chargers offense bounced back in the third set. A 6-0 run gave Briar Cliff a 12-6 lead. The Chargers hit .545 in the set and cruised to a 25-17 victory to go up 2-1.
The prolific offense carried over to the fourth set as Briar Cliff jumped out to a 9-2 lead. The Chargers hit .409 and finished off the match with the 25-13 win.
Schirman said the team's passing picked up in the final two sets.
"We've really struggled early on with our serving and pass-reception. We just could not get into an offensive rhythm at all. Because of that, it showed in games one and two," Schirman said. "Then our serve-reception turned things around. Noah (Marasco-Ayau) started passed well. We live and die by our serve-reception and the better it is, the better our offense is and the better we play."