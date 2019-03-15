MARSHALL, Mo. -- Briar Cliff opened the Missouri Valley Tournament with a five set win over Cardinal Stritch.
Briar Cliff hit .367 in the first set for a 25-21 victory and then hit .382 in the second set to hold off Cardinal Stritch for a 29-27 win. But too many errors hurt Briar Cliff in the second set as Cardinal Stritch won 26-24. Cardinal Stritch forced a fifth set with a 29-27 fourth set win but Briar Cliff hit .429 in the fifth for the 16-14 win.
Briar Cliff improves to 10-7 with the win and Cardinal Stritch falls to 6-12.
Brandon Oswald led Briar Cliff with 22 kills and he hit .462 in the match. Daniel Borsi had 10 kills and Jacob Ewart had 25 assists and three aces. Enrique Barajas had 23 assists and Noah Marasco-Ayau had 13 digs.