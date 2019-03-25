SIOUX CITY | There isn’t enough time for Briar Cliff’s men’s volleyball team to win the regular-season championship of arguably, the NAIA’s toughest conference.
Coach Trevor Schirman hopes the Chargers can build off the momentum of Friday’s five-game upset over No. 7 Ottawa when they close the regular season with Tuesday night’s American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Collegiate Conference match at Parkville, Mo., against No. 5 Park.
An upset over Park (17-3, 8-3 AMGPKCC) would continue the wave into next week’s conference tournament. Should Briar Cliff (12-9, 7-4) perform well there and become ranked in final poll on April 7, it will compete in its second straight NAIA national tournament, set for April 16-20 at the Charles S. Johnson Wellness Center in Des Moines.
“We play Park, No. 5 and I think we can pull that out,” said Briar Cliff setter Enrique Barajas. “If we do that, we have a chance. I guess we are going to find out what it’s going to take Tuesday. We are going to have to give it our all.”
Park, one of the league's three nationally-ranked teams, swept the Chargers last Thursday at the Newman Flanagan Center. Top-ranked and league champion Missouri Baptist (24-0, 11-0) will host Ottawa (12-8, 8-3) Wednesday.
“If we can upset (Park), we’re right in the mix,” said Schirman, who has guided his four-year program to 45 wins (39 in the last three years) with a group of eight seniors, including Barajas, the squad’s leader with 474 assists.
“They only take the top eight to the (national) tournament. We have beaten seven and eight. When the next rankings come out, we should be right there. We can secure that with a win over Park. The easiest way to do that is to win the conference title.”
Energy could carry Briar Cliff to defeat a Park program it bested twice last year. Oddly enough a year ago, a day after the Chargers were swept by Ottawa on Senior Night, they battled back from a 2-0 game deficit to take the last three games over Park, aided by Barajas' 43 assists, 18 digs and three ace serves.
Park was also the tournament site where Briar Cliff rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Mount Mercy in a five-game thriller on Jan. 26. The Chargers, who are 4-3 in five-game matches this season, struggled in creating offense last Friday on Senior Night, but suddenly came alive in Game 3.
It began as 6-foot-3 freshman Daniel Borsi (175 kills, 118 digs) hammered two straight kills and 6-2 senior middle blocker David Barrett (89 kills, 59 blocks) added another for a 6-2 lead. From there, Briar Cliff continued to lead the set.
“We had to be able to execute on our pass, set and hit,” said Barrett. “Once we were able to execute all three, we knew were going to take it.”
Briar Cliff and Ottawa were involved in a Game 4 where there were six ties and four lead changes. Ottawa, which defeated the Chargers in five games on Feb. 22, roared back from a 13-7 Game 4 deficit to take a 25-24 lead on Brennan Hager’s kill, but BCU's opponent committed a serving error and two straight attack errors to force a fifth set.
Game 5 featured six ties and three lead changes. Ottawa took a 12-11 lead on Sean Hutson’s kill, but consecutive kills from 6-8 sophomore middle blocker/right side Riley Owen (56 kills, 25 blocks) and Borsi produced a lead Briar Cliff never lost.
“It took us to steady out and play steady,” said Schirman. “We were spotty in games one and two, but in games three, four and five, we played well for a longer duration. We passed way better in game three, which allowed us to get the ball to guys like David, Tyler (Godown) and spread the offense around.”
Brandon Oswald, a 6-3 junior outside hitter/right side, leads Briar Cliff, fourth in the AMGPKCC, with 178 kills while Borsi and 6-3 freshman outside Julien Dumas have 175 and 173, respectively.
Barajas is aided in the setting department by 6-3 senior setter/right side Jacob Ewart, who has 280 assists and 93 kills. Another major contributor from last year’s national tournament team is 5-9 junior libero Noah Marasco/Ayau, who has 226 digs.