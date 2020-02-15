Briar Cliff men's volleyball rallies to beat William Penn

SIOUX CITY — After falling in the first set of the afternoon, the Briar Cliff men's volleyball team rallied to win three straight games and beat William Penn 3-1 Saturday at the Newman Flanagan Center. The set scores were 25-23, 25-19, 25-17, 25-12.

"This is another good win, but we continue to struggle with maintaining a high level of play," Chargers coach coach Trevor Schirman said. "We need to improve on that."

BCU especially dominated in the final set of the day. BCU took a 5-0 lead thanks to a service ace from Hunter Miller and a couple of kills by Brandon Oswald, the team's kill leader. BC continued to flex its muscles through set four, leading by more than 10 points through the majority of the game. Oswald put down six of his match-high 17 kills in the fourth stanza and the team held itself to three errors.

Riley Owen was just behind Oswald with 16 kills on the night, matching his highest kill total of the year. After registering a swinging percentage of 0.0 in the first set, BCU's total climbed to .215 by the end of the contest. Oswald and Kimo Rosa had matching success rates of .412 at the net.

Nathaniel Johnson came off the bench to play two sets and chip in three kills, two block assists and two digs.