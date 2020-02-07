Briar Cliff men's volleyball splits on Friday, Monringside wins

PARKVILLE, Mo. -- The Briar Cliff men's volleyball team swept Park University-Gilbert on Friday before getting swept by Missouri Valley in a tournament on Friday in Parkville, Missouri.

Briar Cliff is 5-3 after splitting the two matches.

Briar Cliff swept Park-Gilbert 25-16, 27-25, 25-16. The Chargers hit .244 and held Park-Gilbert to .086 hitting.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Riley Owen had 11 kills and Nathaniel Johnson had 10 kills. Hunter Miller had 16 assists and Timothy Payan Jr. had 15 assists. Noah Marasco-Ayau had 11 digs and Kimo Rosa had two solo blocks and three block assists. Brandon Oswald had eight kills, two solo blocks and two block assists.

Missouri Valley hit .270 in a 25-23, 25-23, 25-20 sweep of Briar Cliff.

Oswald and Owen each had 12 kills in the loss. Miller had 20 assists and Kyle Cox had 10 assists. Marasco-Ayau had 18 digs and Rosa had one solo block and three block assists. Tyler Godown had three solo blocks.

Morningside beat Park-Gilbert 25-19, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23 at the Park Invitational on Friday, too.

Andrew Libby had 18 kills and four block assists and Trent Williams had 13 kills. Xander Thesz had 10 kills and Kye Heaton had 39 assists. Tyler Yu had 12 digs and Addison Henkel had five block assists. Seth Golleher had nine kills and six block assists.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0