SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff hit .315 for the match and the Chargers swept Dordt - 25-10, 25-18, 25-19 - on Wednesday.
Briar Cliff hit .333 in both the first and second sets and hit .289 in the third set. Dordt didn't hit above .100 in any of the three sets and hit a negative .179 in the first set.
Briar Cliff improved to 7-5 overall and 5-2 in the conference. Dordt falls to 3-8 and 1-6 in the conference.
Julien Dumas led Briar Cliff with 14 points and Daniel Borsi had 10 kills and three aces. Enrique had 19 assists and Jacob Ewart had 16 assists. Noah Marasco-Ayau had 12 digs and Tyler Godown had four block assists.
For Dordt, Tyler Postma had 13 assists and Austen Scammon had 10 digs.