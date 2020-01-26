Briar Cliff men's volleyball team off to 3-0 start
COLLEGE MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Briar Cliff men's volleyball team off to 3-0 start

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Briar Cliff University men's volleyball team capped off its opening weekend of men's volleyball action with a 3-0 win against St. Ambrose on Saturday. The Chargers downed the Fighting Bees 25-20, 25-17, 25-12.

Each set saw St. Ambrose gain a lead early before Briar Cliff used solid stretches to separate the Chargers from the home squad. After an attack percentage of .208 in the first set, the Chargers had  a hitting percentage of .391 in the second set. By night's end, the Chargers had an attack rate of .301 to just .058 for the Fighting Bees.

Nathaniel Johnson led BCU's attack with 12 kills and a kill rate of .556. Brandon Oswald had double-digit kills for the second straight night, tallying 10 kills and recording an attack percentage of .381. Oswald just missed a double-double as he had nine digs. Noah Marasco-Ayau had eight digs as the Chargers doubled up the Fighting Bees in the category, 32-16. St. Ambrose's Scott MacGillis led all players in kills with 13.

