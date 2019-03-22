SIOUX CITY | Not on Senior Night.
Briar Cliff seniors and each of their underclassman teammates were determined not to be swept by the nationally-ranked Ottawa men’s volleyball team Friday night.
They weren’t. Coach Trevor Schirman’s Chargers did one of the hardest things in the sport of volleyball, rally from a two-game deficit to win each of the last three games.
And it came down to Briar Cliff’s seniors at end. David Barrett, one of the squad’s seven seniors and five to play on this special night, took part in the last two points of Game 5. Barrett combined with sophomore Riley Owen on a block then ended the match with a resounding kill as Briar Cliff rallied for a 15-25, 20-25, 25-16, 27-25, 15-12 triumph over seventh-ranked Ottawa during American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Collegiate Conference action at the Newman Flanagan Center.
“It was pretty incredible, pretty awesome to be able to come back from 0-2 and be able to put them away,” said Barrett. “Especially on Senior Night when you have nothing to lose. Being able to stay alive a couple of more games and hoping we can get back in the gym and practice hard. Hopefully we can come back and get to nationals.”
Barrett supplied six kills and four block assists for Briar Cliff (12-9, 7-4 AMGPKCC), which ended a three-match losing streak in the series against Ottawa. He was among the seniors honored on this special night, joined by right side/setter Jacob Ewart, setter Enrique Barajas, outside hitter Ivan Trfunovic, middle blocker/right side James Thompson Coleman along with defensive specialists Will King, Raul Rodriguez and Emilio Martinez/Medina.
The seniors are otherwise known as the Founding Fathers of the four-year old Briar Cliff men’s volleyball program. Each of the five seniors on the floor, which also included Ewart (11 assists), Barajas (13 assists), Dillon Reynolds (3 kills, 1 dig) and Rodriguez (1 dig) have led a program that has produced 45 wins over the last four seasons, which of course, has been highlighted thus far by the 16-6 mark from last year’s team which participated in the NAIA national tournament.
“It’s been incredible to experience this with these seniors,” said Barrett, 6-2 senior middle blocker from Huntsville, Ala. “The best thing about this is being able to get down hard on the ground, work hard and dig your feet and be with this team.”
Barrett has 86 kills for the Chargers. He was on the receiving end of a pass from Ewart for a 9-4 lead in the early portion of Game 3 and from there, Briar Cliff was in control, taking momentum which had belonged to Ottawa (11-8, 7-3), which received a match-high 11 kills from Penieli Tulikihihifo.
“You know what, no better way to end an incredible match to have a senior put the ball away at match point,” said Schirman, whose squad is 4-3 in five-game matches this season.
“David has taken Tyler (Godown), my starting middle blocker, under his wing and if I’m not in Tyler’s ear, coaching him and teaching him, David’s picking up my slack and he’s helping him out. He has shown him a lot this year.”
Daniel Borsi led the Chargers with eight kills while Julien Dumas added five kills. Owen had four kills and three block assists. Noah Marasco-Ayau contributed eight digs, one more than Borsi.
Briar Cliff will play at No. 5-ranked Park Tuesday night as AMGPKCC action continues.