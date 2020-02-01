Briar Cliff men upend No. 1 Morningside

Lamb scored 24 points to go along with 10 rebounds and seven assists, but he was far from a one-man show. Briar Cliff shot 55 percent from the field and was 15 of 30 from beyond the arc.

Morever, the Chargers did a yeoman’s job inside on Morningside All-American Tyler Borchers, who had to work extremely hard for most of his 23 points.

“It’s 10 minutes after the game, are they still making shots?” queried Morningside Coach Jim Sykes after the contest. “Give Briar Cliff all the credit in the world, we knew we’d take their best shot, what did they have to lose?

“That’s something for that team to remember. They beat Morningside, the No. 1 team in the nation and credit them. I don’t think we probably gave them our best shot but they gave us theirs and that was the difference in the game. It wasn’t just one guy, it was everybody who stepped up and made shots.”

Jaden Kleinhesselink (15) and Ethan Freidel (13) combined to score 28 points and hit five 3-pointers, while freshman Conner Groves from Sergeant Bluff-Luton came off the bench to nail three treys and tallied 11 points.

Austin Roetman made all four of his shots and finished with 10 points, while Tony Bonner had the best collegiate game of his career with a 12-point, five-rebound effort in a reserve role.