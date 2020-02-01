Briar Cliff men upend No. 1 Morningside

SIOUX CITY – Needless to say, it’s been a disappointing season for the Briar Cliff men’s basketball team.
The Chargers, however, haven’t given up hope and on Saturday knocked crosstown rival Morningside from the ranks of the unbeaten, 94-83, at the Newman Flanagan Center.
It was the epitome of a team performance for Briar Cliff, which has struggled to stay above the .500 mark all season.
Six players reached double figures and the Chargers took it to Morningside, ranked No. 1 in the country in NAIA Division II.
“First and foremost, that was a total team effort,” Briar Cliff Coach Mark Svagera said. “It took everything we had. Morningside is a heck of a team and there’s a reason they came in with the ranking and record they did. Our guys did a real good job of building a lead in the first half and then sustaining it a couple different times in the second half.
“Then when Morningside made their run and it got a little dicey for us, I thought the poise our guys played with took us over the top.”
Briar Cliff, now 13-12 overall and 4-11 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, seized the lead at the 12-minute mark of the first half and never relinquished it. It was the Chargers’ second straight win over a nationally ranked team after prevailing at Mount Marty Wednesday behind a 54-point explosion by Jackson Lamb.
Lamb scored 24 points to go along with 10 rebounds and seven assists, but he was far from a one-man show. Briar Cliff shot 55 percent from the field and was 15 of 30 from beyond the arc.
Morever, the Chargers did a yeoman’s job inside on Morningside All-American Tyler Borchers, who had to work extremely hard for most of his 23 points.
“It’s 10 minutes after the game, are they still making shots?” queried Morningside Coach Jim Sykes after the contest. “Give Briar Cliff all the credit in the world, we knew we’d take their best shot, what did they have to lose?
“That’s something for that team to remember. They beat Morningside, the No. 1 team in the nation and credit them. I don’t think we probably gave them our best shot but they gave us theirs and that was the difference in the game. It wasn’t just one guy, it was everybody who stepped up and made shots.”
Jaden Kleinhesselink (15) and Ethan Freidel (13) combined to score 28 points and hit five 3-pointers, while freshman Conner Groves from Sergeant Bluff-Luton came off the bench to nail three treys and tallied 11 points.
Austin Roetman made all four of his shots and finished with 10 points, while Tony Bonner had the best collegiate game of his career with a 12-point, five-rebound effort in a reserve role.
“We got some big-time production off our bench tonight, Groves hit a couple huge shots and I thought Tony Bonner was the MVP for us,” Svagera said. “He didn’t play at all in Wednesday’s game and gets 12 points and did a really good job defensively really making their guys work for their points.”
The game went back and forth for the first eight minutes before Briar Cliff went on an 11-0 run to erase a 25-23 deficit, which turned out to be Morningside’s last lead at the 12-minute mark.
Nick Hoyt started the spurt with a 3-pointer – his only bucket of the game – then Groves followed with another three. The burly 6-foot-8 Bonner scored inside and Lamb canned a trey, giving Briar Cliff a 34-25 lead.
Briar Cliff scored the last six points of the half to take a 49-42 lead and held at least a six-point lead until just 1:24 remained and the Mustangs pulled within 86-81. After that, the Chargers converted eight straight free throws and allowed only a meaningless hoop with 25 seconds remaining.
“We just played Briar Cliff basketball,” Lamb said. “We knew we had that in us. We dug in on defense, stuck with the game plan and got it done. This is super special, that’s all I can say.”
Tyler Borchers and Alex Borchers scored 23 points apiece for Morningside, which had won its first 23 games, including 15 in the conference. Zach Imig chipped in 13 points and Ben Hoskins 12, but the Mustangs shot just 40 percent (29 of 72) from the floor.
“Everything we set out to do at the beginning of the year is still in front of us,” Sykes said. “We’ve just got to make sure we learn from this. If we allow this to affect us that could be detrimental, but I think with the guys we have we’ll regroup.”
While Morningside stayed in firm control of the GPAC race, Briar Cliff is more than likely faced with the prospect of having to win all five of its remaining games to make the post-season league tournament.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” Svagera said. “You come off a run of six straight losses and go on the road and beat a top 20 team then beat the No. 1 team in the country, now we need to ride that wave a little bit. We should be confident and have some momentum to do everything we can to finish the season strong.
“All we can do is look forward to these next five, which are all at home. Our guys could have quit two weeks ago so I think it speaks well to the guys we have in the program and the collective team identity they have that they weren’t going to quit.”
Briar Cliff, which avenged an 81-72 loss at Morningside on Dec. 7, hosts Dakota Wesleyan on Wednesday. Morningside, meanwhile, entertains Midland.