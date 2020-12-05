Briar Cliff men's basketball gets bounce-back win over Concordia

It was tied 41-41 when Groves nailed a 3-pointer to start a 13-0 BCU run. Groves also had a steal and layup and another three, helping his team bolt to a 54-41 advantage.

Briar Cliff outscored Concordia 26-6 in the first eight minutes of the second half, zipping to its biggest lead of 64-45.

Jaden Kleinhesselink chipped in 19 points and Quinn Vesey 11. The fourth Charger starter, Quinten Vasa, finished with nine points, five rebounds and seven assists.

“It felt great to get that win, I felt we played really good team basketball today,” said Groves, who was 7-for-11 from beyond the arc. “Everyone was trying to find the open guy and a couple guys got hot early to help us maintain a lead at the end.”

Briar Cliff shot an even 50 percent from the field, including a 17 of 29 performance for 58.6 percent in the second half.

The fact that the Chargers knocked Concordia from the ranks of the unbeaten in conference play proved that on any given night anything can happen in the GPAC.