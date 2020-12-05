Briar Cliff men's basketball gets bounce-back win over Concordia

SIOUX CITY — Consistency is something that Briar Cliff men’s basketball coach Mark Svagera has been harping about all season.
Well, Svagera got his wish on Saturday as his Chargers put together a strong all-around performance while handing Concordia its first Great Plains Athletic Conference loss, 89-75, at the Newman Flanagan Center.
“We were disappointed after Wednesday night, a game where I thought we played well and had a chance to win (against Northwestern),” Svagera said. “Our point to our guys the last few days is it’s time to put 40 minutes together. That’s been our achilles heel this year, we’ve had some really good games but haven’t put 40 minutes together and I think we definitely did that tonight.”
Briar Cliff, now 4-5 overall and 2-3 in the GPAC, set the tone with its defensive intensity, but also had four players reach double figures.
A couple of sharp-shooting sophomores had the hottest hands.
Nick Hoyt rained in six 3-pointers and scored 18 of his 22 points in the first half. In the second half, Sergeant Bluff-Luton product Conner Groves caught fire, splashing five of his seven treys en route to a game-high 23 points.
Concordia (8-2, 5-1) led 39-38 after a see-saw first half, but the Chargers took command early in the second.
It was tied 41-41 when Groves nailed a 3-pointer to start a 13-0 BCU run. Groves also had a steal and layup and another three, helping his team bolt to a 54-41 advantage.
Briar Cliff outscored Concordia 26-6 in the first eight minutes of the second half, zipping to its biggest lead of 64-45.
Jaden Kleinhesselink chipped in 19 points and Quinn Vesey 11. The fourth Charger starter, Quinten Vasa, finished with nine points, five rebounds and seven assists.
“It felt great to get that win, I felt we played really good team basketball today,” said Groves, who was 7-for-11 from beyond the arc. “Everyone was trying to find the open guy and a couple guys got hot early to help us maintain a lead at the end.”
Briar Cliff shot an even 50 percent from the field, including a 17 of 29 performance for 58.6 percent in the second half.
The fact that the Chargers knocked Concordia from the ranks of the unbeaten in conference play proved that on any given night anything can happen in the GPAC.
“We’ve played five conference games now and we’ve played five really good teams,” Svagera said. “Over the next five we’re going to play five more really good teams. When we’re clicking, I think we have a chance to be real good. It’s going to be something we have to work for every single game but I thought tonight from an execution of the game plan standpoint, it’s the best our guys have done all year.”
With crosstown rival Morningside paying a visit on Wednesday, this win should give the Chargers plenty of momentum.
“This is something we can build off of,” Svagera said. “We can’t be satisfied, we have to keep pushing forward and keep getting better.”
After shooting 57 percent in the first half, Concordia cooled considerably in the second. Carter Kent paced the Bulldogs with 15 points, while Sage Smith added 14.
Concordia was 10 of 30 from 3-point range, while the Chargers made exactly half of their treys (18 of 36).
