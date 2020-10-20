Briar Cliff men's basketball team focuses on defense in preseason

Groves didn’t play much last season, sitting behind Jackson Lamb, but he should get more playing time in his sophomore season.Groves agreed that defense needs to improve, and because of that, the Chargers have gone back to the fundamentals in practice.

“Every practice, we’re going over them each time so we don’t lose focus of that,” Groves said. “A team that is going to do good offensively is a team that is going to work on the fundamentals every day in practice. I think we’ve really encouraged that in each practice and harped on it. Those are going to win us the ball games. Obviously, we’re going to be able to score, so defense and fundamentals will win us the ball games.”

Kleinhesselink sat out a fair amount of games due to an ankle injury, but when he did play, he averaged 6.2 rebounds per game. That was the second highest average on the team, only trailing Lamb.

The most rebounds that Kleinhesselink got in a game last season was 13. He had 179 total.

Kleinhesselink admitted his ankle was “on and off” last season, but he feels healthy and ready to play a substantial role with the Chargers.