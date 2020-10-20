Briar Cliff men's basketball team focuses on defense in preseason

SIOUX CITY — Mark Svagera has tried to find the fine line between aggressive and reckless during the preseason.
Svagera, head coach of the Briar Cliff men’s basketball team, was certainly not pleased with how last season ended.
Briar Cliff will try to create a better ending for the Chargers, and that journey will begin with their regular-season opener at 4 p.m. Saturday inside the Newman Flanagan Center against Bellevue.
The Chargers finished last season 16-14 and 7-13 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Briar Cliff beat Morningside on Feb. 1, and the Mustangs were ranked No. 1 at that point in the season.
However, the Chargers played too inconsistently last year. Defensively, they’d give up an offensive rebound that sometimes ended up in a second-chance opportunity.
BCU has a smaller lineup this time around, as its tallest returning player is 6-foot-6 junior Quinten Vasa, who played in nine games last season.
“Defense has been the focal point of our preseason,” Svagera said. “To be honest, I don’t know that we’re built to be an elite defensive team, but we need to be a good defensive team. We’ve spent a lot more time on defense, certainly, in the last three years. We’re trying to be better from the get-go.”
Svagera will stick to playing a man-to-man defense this year. The fourth-year coach has seen the Chargers play more aggressively when in a man-to-man set.
Briar Cliff will try to force their opponents to force more turnovers, and more importantly, when a shot goes up and misses, the Chargers’ defense needs to find the ball.
“For the most part, I think the guys have done a good job of that in practice,” Svagera said. “If you’re undersized, you have to find a way to rebound. The guys have found ways to finish possessions. That’s what really dogged us last year, not finishing possessions.”
The Chargers ranked 22nd in NAIA Division II with 29.3 defensive rebounds per game.
“We have to finish possessions,” Svagera said. “We have a couple guys who straddle the line between aggressive and reckless, a couple guys who are on that line and a couple guys who need to get closer to that line. That’s just changing some things, and that takes some time.”
The Chargers have some experienced guys who need to break into new, aggressive habits defensively while the newer crop of Chargers are taught how to change habits from high school.
A couple of those experienced returners include Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School graduate Conner Groves and Sheldon’s Jaden Kleinhesselink.
Groves didn’t play much last season, sitting behind Jackson Lamb, but he should get more playing time in his sophomore season.Groves agreed that defense needs to improve, and because of that, the Chargers have gone back to the fundamentals in practice.
“Every practice, we’re going over them each time so we don’t lose focus of that,” Groves said. “A team that is going to do good offensively is a team that is going to work on the fundamentals every day in practice. I think we’ve really encouraged that in each practice and harped on it. Those are going to win us the ball games. Obviously, we’re going to be able to score, so defense and fundamentals will win us the ball games.”
Kleinhesselink sat out a fair amount of games due to an ankle injury, but when he did play, he averaged 6.2 rebounds per game. That was the second highest average on the team, only trailing Lamb.
The most rebounds that Kleinhesselink got in a game last season was 13. He had 179 total.
Kleinhesselink admitted his ankle was “on and off” last season, but he feels healthy and ready to play a substantial role with the Chargers.
“I feel really good, and it feels really nice being back out on the floor,” Kleinhesselink said. “It was frustrating at first, but it was tough missing all the guys. I had stuff back home where I could get in the gym and have some open gyms in Sheldon.”
On offense, the Chargers relied on Lamb heavily. The former Chargers standout scored 23.8 points per game last year.
Lamb had six games where he scored over 30. His single-game season-high was 54 at Mount Marty on Jan. 29.
Ethan Friedel and Kleinhesselink were the next two top scorers from last year’s team, as Friedel averaged 15.3 ppg and the former Orabs standout scored 12.6 ppg.
It’s not just going to be those two trying to fill Lamb’s shoes. Svagera said that it’ll be a collective team effort.
“I think more so than now, it’s not going to be one guy averaging 24, 25 a game,” Svagera said. “It’s going to be everyone upping their game a little bit. I think this team, since I’ve been the head coach, is the most balanced. You look at Ethan Friedel, Jaden Kleinhesselink, Connor Groves, Nick Hoyt, all those guys in their careers where they’ve scored 25 points. There’s a lot of luxury to that where you don’t have to rely on one guy.”
Svagera said it might not be out of the question where he plays a five-guard lineup, since the lineup isn’t too big. The Chargers’ three tallest players are Kyle Boerhave (6-6), Codey Hicks (6-7) and Vasa at 6-8.
Vasa played in nine games last season, and Hicks, who played in 20 games, had a couple standout performances off the bench last season as a freshman.
Boerhave started in 27 games two seasons ago when BCU made it to the national quarterfinals.
The Chargers have two freshmen — Matthew Stilwill and Spencer Schorg — who are practicing regularly with the varsity.
Stilwill was Dowling Catholic’s No. 2 scorer last season with 12.1 points per game.
Schorg, meanwhile, made it onto this year’s All-Northwest Iowa team. The Remsen St. Mary’s standout led the Hawks with 16.5 ppg.
“I think between all those guys, they’re in play to see the court this year,” Svagera said. “It’s a luxury to have options.”
