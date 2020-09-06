Briar Cliff men's soccer holds off Dakota Wesleyan in season-opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MITCHELL, S.D. -- The Briar Cliff men's soccer team scored two goals in the first half in the season-opener against Dakota Wesleyan. The Tigers made a second-half charge but Briar Cliff held on for the 3-2 victory on Sunday.

Bernardo Torres scored in the 23rd minute for Briar Cliff for the first goal of the season. Danny Baca and Sebastian Justiniano assisted on the goal.

Then the roles were reversed in the 41st minute at Justiniano scored for the 2-0 lead and Torres assisted.

DWU cut BCU's lead to one in the 52nd minute with a goal but the Chargers made it a 3-1 match in the 69th minute with an unassisted goal from Rodrigo Oliveira.

The Tigers scored in the 88th minute but the Chargers didn't allow another goal.

Briar Cliff outshot DWU 13-3 in the first half and 20-12 in the match.

