Briar Cliff, Morningside hold top-two seeds in GPAC women's soccer tournament

Charlestin has coached the Chargers in a couple spring matches already.

The first one was a match that counted toward BCU’s win-loss-tie total, a 1-0 win over No. 15 Baker a couple Saturdays ago in Kansas. The Chargers practiced thrice before they traveled to Baldwin City, Kansas, for the match.

Taylor Hill scored the game winner for BCU in the 85th minute off a cross.

The Chargers took just five shots, and three of them were on goal.

Ruby Campa had two saves in that win, as she recorded another shutout as the Chargers’ goalkeeper.

Then, on Sunday, the Chargers scrimmaged Northern State, but no score was recorded.

Charlestin was pleased at how the Chargers played in a pair of spring matches.

“Baker is a team that is very credible and they will make the national tournament, so it was a good test for us,” Charlestin said. “They were ranked higher than us at that point, and we knew we were going to get a good battle out of it.