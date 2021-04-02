Briar Cliff, Morningside hold top-two seeds in GPAC women's soccer tournament

SIOUX CITY — Clark Charlestin stepped onto the pitch at Memorial Stadium last weekend for the first time as Briar Cliff’s women’s soccer coach, but he didn’t feel the butterflies.
He later said the butterflies may return on Saturday.
The Chargers are the top seed in the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament that starts Saturday. BCU hosts No. 8 Dordt at 1 p.m. at Memorial Field.
It’ll be the first time that the two teams have met since the fall season, and the Chargers won that game 5-0 back in September.
While the GPAC fall season was happening, Charlestin was coaching in Kentucky, but the University of the Cumberlands program wasn't playing many matches.
So, Charlestin wanted to follow the BCU season, and he watched that match online.
Fast forward about six months, Charlestin will be coaching the Chargers on the same pitch as Bishop Heelan head girls soccer coach.
“Maybe against Dordt, a more meaningful game, maybe it’ll put things back in perspective and just the butterflies and excitement,” Charlestin said. “I don’t really make it a big deal about me. We’re going to go there and focus on winning the game, like we always do whether we were playing at Faber Field, Memorial or somewhere else. I just hope we can put on a good showing for our fans.”
Charlestin has coached the Chargers in a couple spring matches already.
The first one was a match that counted toward BCU’s win-loss-tie total, a 1-0 win over No. 15 Baker a couple Saturdays ago in Kansas. The Chargers practiced thrice before they traveled to Baldwin City, Kansas, for the match.
Taylor Hill scored the game winner for BCU in the 85th minute off a cross.
The Chargers took just five shots, and three of them were on goal.
Ruby Campa had two saves in that win, as she recorded another shutout as the Chargers’ goalkeeper.
Then, on Sunday, the Chargers scrimmaged Northern State, but no score was recorded.
Charlestin was pleased at how the Chargers played in a pair of spring matches.
“Baker is a team that is very credible and they will make the national tournament, so it was a good test for us,” Charlestin said. “They were ranked higher than us at that point, and we knew we were going to get a good battle out of it.
“Northern State was very physical,” Charlestin added. “We definitely had a great showing. There were some moments that we wanted to create, and I thought we did a very good job of that. The girls felt a little bit more confident with things that were tweaked and things that were added.”
Charlestin said that there hasn’t many changes that he’s made since becoming the Chargers coach last month.
The main change has been moving a couple players around the pitch to make them a little more dynamic. He has built in some of his ideas, and the ladies have accepted both Charlestin and his ideas.
Charlestin admitted that the changes “aren’t revolutionary” but there’s a couple tweaks in order to put players in a better position.
Morningside has No. 2 seed
The Mustangs — hosting No. 7 Midland at 1 p.m. Saturday inside Olsen Stadium — are a whole different team than in the fall.
In the fall, the Mustangs had nine seniors, but eight of them were nursing students and pursued their academic careers.
The defensive player of the year, Paytn Harmon, was one of those seniors who graduated at the end of the first semester. Harmon helped the Mustangs record eight shutouts.
Fast forward to spring, and there is just one senior on the roster: Alexandra Homan. Homan serves as the Mustangs’ primary goalkeeper, and she happened to score the Mustangs’ lone goal in a 1-0 win over Dordt earlier this spring.
Not having those seniors has forced some younger players to step up for coach Tom Maxon’s team, and to Maxon’s surprise, those underclassmen have.
“It’s also a little bit easier to defend than attack,” Maxon said. “I’m hoping our defense holds well. We’re a much different team. It’s a brand new team, almost. The biggest thing there is three of those four who have stepped up played in the fall, but they didn’t start. They were the understudies for those seniors who graduated. We had three understudies who were ready to go.”
Logan Abernathy missed some matches in the fall, and Maxon credited she and Homan for keeping the team “glue” together during the spring.
In Morningside’s games during the spring, Maxon has started six freshmen, four sophomores and a senior.
Volleyball
GPAC tourney preview
There are three area teams who made the eight-team field, and that tournament begins Saturday at the higher-seeded team.
Northwestern holds the No. 2 seed, and it’ll host Hastings at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Orange City.
The Red Raiders (17-3) have swept two ranked teams recently: No. 11 Grand View and No. 20 Viterbo.
Northwestern hit .229 for the match during Tuesday’s three-set win over the Vikings. Anna Wedel had 16 kills.
The Dordt Defenders have the No. 4 seed, and it’ll host Midland at 7 p.m. Saturday in Sioux Center. The Defenders have also won both of their spring matches. They beat Ottawa in four sets on March 12, then beat the Vikings on March 23. Jessi De Jager leads the Defenders with 186 kills.