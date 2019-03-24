SIOUX CITY | Pitching for Briar Cliff’s baseball team was so strong during the weekend.
Former Remsen St. Mary’s standout Jacob Wesselmann scattered seven hits and struck out five as the Chargers posted a 3-1 win over Morningside in the first game of Sunday afternoon’s Great Plains Athletic Conference doubleheader at Lewis and Clark Park.
Morningside solved the Chargers’ pitching in the nightcap, scoring two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings of a 6-5 victory. Three players registered two hits each for the Mustangs, who ended a three-game losing streak.
Wesselmann hiked his season record to 4-0 with five solid innings of work. Wesselmann had a shutout in place when he entered the sixth inning on the cloudy afternoon, but Morningside strung together three consecutive hits in the frame.
It began with Levi Davidson’s single. Sam Huska followed with a single and Davidson was waved home when he scored on Nic Metcalf’s single to right field to pull Morningside within 3-1.
Wesselmann was replaced on the mound at that point by Connor Christiansen, but he retired the next three Mustangs he faced. Another reliever, Kaiona Navas, pitched a perfect seventh inning.
Briar Cliff had scored each of its runs in the second inning off Morningside starter Billy Mount. Nick Robinson singled, Sawyer Olson walked and the two advanced on Harrison Jestel’s groundout.
Arnulfo Gutierrez followed with a two-run double. Rodney Scarver chased Gutierrez home on a single.
Morningside lost the opener despite a 7-4 hits advantage. Huska was the game’s lone multiple hitter, going 2-for-3.
Briar Cliff (15-11, 6-2 GPAC) received a two-run single from Darnell Prince in the second inning of Game 2 and extended its lead to 4-1 in the fourth inning. Jestel sent Robinson home on a single and sent Olson to third on the play. Gutierrez grounded into a double play, but Olson later scored on a wild pitch for the three-run advantage.
Dylan Gasner highlighted Morningside’s two-run fourth inning with an RBI single. Briar Cliff increased its lead to 5-3 as Michael Anthony scored on Ben Pigg’s suicide-squeeze bunt in the top of the fifth, but in the bottom of the fifth, Brandon McClintock doubled and scored on Davidson’s double. Huska then chased Davidson home on a single to tie the game 5-5.
Morningside (13-6, 5-3) snapped the tie in the bottom of the eighth. Metcalf walked and the Mustangs loaded the bases as Derrick Johnson singled and Gasner walked.
Navas, Briar Cliff’s third reliever of the game, walked Jordan Pierce, sending Metcalf home with the tie-breaking run.
Briar Cliff had a one-out threat going in the top of the ninth, as Elliot Conover walked Peyton Griesert and Michael Anthony singled. Taking over on the mound, Thomas Johnson coaxed Brady Harpenau to ground into a double play to end the game.
Huska, Metcalf and Gasner each recorded two hits for the Mustangs.
Anthony was 2-for-5 to lead the Chargers.