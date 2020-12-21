Briar Cliff names Shane LaDage new head football coach

SIOUX CITY — Briar Cliff announced Monday that it has hired Shane LaDage to become the Chargers head football coach.
LaDage will arrive to Sioux City on Jan. 4 from the Minot State University football program.
LaDage served as an assistant coach for the Beavers since 2015 and was named associate head coach in 2019. LaDage has held a range of responsibilities with Minot football, including co-offensive coordinator, special teams coach and interim head coach. Most recently, LaDage was the team’s recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach.
LaDage has coached at the University of Wyoming (2014-15), Saint Joseph’s College (2013-14) and Southwest Minnesota State (2011-2013).
The search to find a new football coach was a swift one for BCU athletic director Nic Scandrett.
Dennis Wagner was dismissed from the football program on Nov. 23.
"We have an aggressive timeline," Scandrett said during a Dec. 9 interiew. "My first priority is finding the right fit. We're committed to doing everything we can to get this done before the end of the year."
