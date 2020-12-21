 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Briar Cliff names Shane LaDage new head football coach
View Comments
alert
BRIAR CLIFF FOOTBALL

Briar Cliff names Shane LaDage new head football coach

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY — Briar Cliff announced Monday that it has hired Shane LaDage to become the Chargers head football coach. 

LaDage will arrive to Sioux City on Jan. 4 from the Minot State University football program. 

LaDage served as an assistant coach for the Beavers since 2015 and was named associate head coach in 2019. LaDage has held a range of responsibilities with Minot football, including co-offensive coordinator, special teams coach and interim head coach. Most recently, LaDage was the team’s recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach.

LaDage has coached at the University of Wyoming (2014-15), Saint Joseph’s College (2013-14) and Southwest Minnesota State (2011-2013). 

The search to find a new football coach was a swift one for BCU athletic director Nic Scandrett. 

Dennis Wagner was dismissed from the football program on Nov. 23. 

"We have an aggressive timeline," Scandrett said during a Dec. 9 interiew. "My first priority is finding the right fit. We're committed to doing everything we can to get this done before the end of the year." 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News