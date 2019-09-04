YANKTON, S.D. — The Briar Cliff University volleyball team opened up Great Plains Athletic Conference play Wednesday with a three-set sweep over Mount Marty College.
The Chargers (7-3, 1-0 GPAC) earned the win with set scores of 25-19, 25-15, 25-15.
BCU jumped out to an 18-9 lead in the second set, and ended the match with three consecutive points. In the first set, the Chargers amassed 16 kills.
Tyra Blue had back-to-back kills to end the match.
Analyse Stapleton led the Chargers with 11 kills. Blue and Grace Hanno each had six kills.
Maureen Imire had 16 assists while Delaney Meyer had 10. Cassie Clark had 10 digs.
Mount Marty had three ladies — Elizabeth Watchorn, Gabby Ruth and Mikaela Ahrendt — each with six kills.