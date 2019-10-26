SIOUX CITY — Saturday was the much-anticipated return of quarterback Preston Mulligan, who has been out since suffering a knee injury in the first week of the season for Briar Cliff.
While Mulligan did have some key moments for the Chargers offense, it was coupled with the return of Briar Cliff’s running game.
Mulligan passed for 185 yards and the Chargers rushed for 179 yards as Briar Cliff scored its second-most points of the season for a 33-0 win over Hastings on Saturday at Memorial Field.
It was the kind of balance that Briar Cliff coach Dennis Wagner has wanted all season.
“It might be the most complete game we’ve had,” Wagner said. “We still have things we want to get better at. The defense pitched a shutout, which is what we need to give the offense opportunities. We are missing a couple of guys on offense that can help us. If we can get those guys back in the next week or two … It’s always about a team effort.
“We’ve got three regular-season games to go and you know. If you go on a run here, better things can happen.”
Briar Cliff improved to 5-3 overall and 5-2 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Hastings falls to 2-5 overall and 1-5 in the GPAC.
For Briar Cliff, the 179 yards was the second-most the team has gained on the ground this season. The most were 232 yards against Dakota State in the second game of the season.
It was a combined effort, too. Greg Henry finished with 81 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and Jordan Williams had 70 yards and a touchdown on eight carries to lead the rushing attack.
“They are a good combination together, two different runners. Greg is going to pound the ball, stiff-arm you and run you over. Jordan is going to make a move to beat you,” Wagner said. “It’s a good compliment. We need both of those guys to be on top of their game.”
That helped open things up for Mulligan. In the freshman’s first career start against Waldorf in week one, Mulligan only completed 19 of his 45 passes and threw three interceptions.
His second career start, even after a few weeks off, was smoother. The Harlan grad was 16-of-31 passing for 185 yards and three touchdowns. He did throw one interception.
“I thought he did a good job coming back, managing the offense. He did a good job of hitting the RPO’s,” Wagner said. “He’s a heady guy. He had some drops so if you add those to it, he had a pretty darn good day. I am sure he would be the first guy to tell you he would like a couple of plays back. We just have to continue to build on that.”
The offensive outing was a welcome sight for Briar Cliff since the defense has been leaned on all season. The Chargers are allowing only 15.6 points per game, sixth in the nation in defensive pass efficiency (91.5) and eighth in the nation in defensive yards allowed per game (256.3).
On Saturday, the Chargers held Hastings, which averaged 324.5 yards per game coming into Saturday’s contest, to only 191 total yards.
Briar Cliff held Keiotey Stenhouse, Hastings top offensive threat, to only three receptions to 48 yards. He’s been averaging 93 receiving yards per game.
Robert Robinson led the Chargers with 14 tackles and had two sacks. Jovon Woods had two sacks and M.J. Montgomery and Ale Johnson Jr. each had a sack.
“Dante Shipman and (Johnson) did an excellent on (Stenhouse). Our pressure helps. Their quarterbacks couldn’t set their feet,” Wagner said. “Robert continues to pressure and Montgomery does a good job.”
Briar Cliff had a three-and-out during its first possession but the Chargers took advantage of good field position the next time they had the ball. Henry broke free for a 13-yard run, a 9-yard run and then scored on a 20-yard run for the 7-0 lead with 9:10 left in the first quarter.
Then later in the first quarter, Briar Cliff put together a seven-play, 77-yard drive. Williams slipped out of the backfield and Mulligan put the ball right over the line to Williams, who got some good blocking, broke a tackle and weaved his way into the end zone for a 39-yard score for a 14-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Briar Cliff put together a nine-play, 80-yard drive. The drive started with a 35-yard run by Williams and it was capped off when Mulligan hit Rashad Brown on a slant for a one-yard touchdown to go up 20-0.
Midway through the third quarter, Peyton Bailey picked off a pass to give the Chargers the back. Henry helped get the Chargers inside the five-yard line and then on third down, Mulligan rolled to his right and zipped a pass to Brown for a four-yard score to put the Chargers up 26-0.
In the fourth quarter, Asi Tupua recovered a fumble and three plays later, Williams got a nice hole, broke a tackle and went for 11 yards for the score with 6:05 left in the game.