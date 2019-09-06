SIOUX CITY — Missed opportunities.
That’s what Briar Cliff University football coach Dennis Wagner chalked up last week’s 17-10 loss to Waldorf up to, and he hopes the Chargers can correct those mistakes when they host Dakota State University at 1 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Field.
The Chargers had more first downs and yards than Waldorf, but BCU committed three turnovers, which were interceptions from freshman Preston Mulligan.
Mulligan was 19-for-45 for 181 yards.
Wagner counted nine drops that the receivers had, and there were three plays in the first half where receivers were open.
Despite Mulligan’s stat line, Wagner likes what he saw from the former Harlan High School quarterback.
“I hope he learns from it,” Wagner said. “He held his poise and had a lot of poise throughout the game. He didn’t get too rattled. He has the skills to be a good QB and he’s a very coachable young man.”
The third-year BCU coach hopes the offense can focus on the task at hand, and redeem themselves come Saturday.
“There are no do-overs,” Wagner said. “We don’t get to do do-overs again. There were a lot of things that we did that we have to get better at. They’re mistakes that we can’t make if we want to win football games.”
The rushing game could be an important piece to both teams.
The Chargers have Greg Henry, who scored the lone BCU touchdown last week. Henry carried the ball 28 times last week for 128 yards.
Meanwhile, Brodie Fredericksen had 35 carries in the Trojans’ 33-30 double-overtime win last week against Dakota Wesleyan, which play the Chargers next week at Memorial Field.
The home team hasn’t fared well in the series between the Chargers and Trojans. The only home win came in 2011 when DSU defeated BCU 24-16 when the game was in Madison, S.D.
However, the Chargers have won five straight home games.
“We got to make it six,” Wagner said. “It’s really important having three games in a row at home. Memorial is a great place and our fans have been good.”
Morningside takes time off
Steve Ryan doesn’t recall the last time he had a Labor Day off, but it happened this week.
The Morningside Mustangs are idle this week, which allowed the Mustangs to catch their breath, including the Mustangs head coach.
Ryan gave the players Monday and Friday off. On Monday, Ryan said he did some housework, including mowing the lawn.
“You think about doing the same thing for 26 years, and you always work on a Monday,” Ryan said. “I just wish we didn’t have to do it so early. It was weird.”
When Ryan told his assistants last weekend that Monday was an off day for them, the coaching staff gave a strange look, according to the Mustangs’ coach.
Most coaches don’t have a day off when the season is in full swing.
The Mustangs met on Tuesday for practice, and Ryan compared the feeling of the week to fall camp.
Ryan wanted the practices to be competitive, but not be too physical.
“In my times of coaching, good teams take moments and practice very seriously,” Ryan said. “We don’t keep the same ritual.”
When the Mustangs went back to go look at film after their 80-0 win over the University of St. Francis last Saturday, there was one thing Ryan didn’t like: Dealing with the rain.
During the first half, rain poured and the Olsen Stadium stands were filled with umbrellas, ponchos and rain gear.
On the field, Ryan believed that the Mustangs could’ve handled the ball better.
“We still have a long way to go in the running game,” Ryan said. “We struggled with handing the ball in the rain at times.”
Once the rain stopped, Tupak Kpeayeh started his collegiate career on a high note.
Kpeayeh led the Mustangs with 122 yards on 10 carries, and he had a 51-yard run that got called back on a second-half penalty because Morningside didn’t have enough men on the line of scrimmage.
“He’s got great feet and quick speed,” Ryan said. “He played really well, but he’s got a ways to go.”
Ryan was also impressed with sophomore quarterback Joe Dolincheck, who was named GPAC offensive player of the week.
Dolincheck was 23-for-28 for 316 yards and threw for five touchdowns.
“(Joe) managed the game well and he made good decisions,” Ryan said. “He completed the passes he needed to complete. He threw the deep ball well, and all four (deep) balls were all right on the money.”
Mustangs senior defensive back Klayton Nordeen was also named the GPAC defensive player of the week after having an 86-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the third quarter.
All in all, Ryan credits all players for being ready to start the season the way Morningside did.
“They took USF seriously,” Ryan said. “I thought (USF) was a good opening game for us. I was pleased they were focused.”