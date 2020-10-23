Briar Cliff returns to action after open week

SIOUX CITY -- It was a tough last three weeks for the Briar Cliff football team.
Those three straight weeks included a 24-9 loss to Concordia, a 56-3 loss to Midland and a 68-3 loss to Morningside.
Last week the Chargers got a chance to be off the field and instead of focusing on Hastings, Briar Cliff's opponent this week, they focused on themselves since there are a number of things for BCU to fix on both sides of the ball.
"I will never say there is a bad time for a bye week," BCU coach Dennis Wagner said. "There were some bumps and bruises and they were able to come back from the bye week and heal up. We didn't focus on Hastings. We worked on us and on the fundamentals and techniques.
"We challenged them to practice with energy and getting things done."
The 0-4 Chargers travel to Hastings on Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
Hastings is 1-3 and the lone win came in the season opener, 45-7, over Dakota Wesleyan. Since then, Hastings lost an overtime game to Concordia, gave up 52 points in a loss to Doane and were shutout 43-0 against Midland on Oct. 10.
Briar Cliff's defense had a good first two games but in the last two, the usually solid Chargers defense has given up 124 points combined.
The Chargers have had a top-three defense in the Great Plains Athletic Conference the past two seasons but they have taken a step back lately.
"You look at the last two games, we've made mistakes in the secondary and the linebackers aren't tackling as well as we need them to," Wagner said. "It's been against good offenses but that's no excuse for a blown coverage. We have to get points on the board to help the defense. The prior two years, we had a top-two defense in the conference and we are not playing that way."
Offensively, Briar Cliff hasn't found the end zone since the second game of the season against Concordia.
The Chargers' struggles under center continue. John Bell has had the most snaps but he's completed only 42 percent of his passes for 455 yards, 11 interceptions and only one touchdown. Cayden Mitchell has 124 yards and an interception on 32 passes.
But it's not just the quarterback position that's struggled.
After allowing only 13 sacks all of last season, the 14th-best mark in NAIA, Briar Cliff's offensive line has allowed 17 sacks through four games.
On the ground, the Chargers are only averaging 2.1 yards per carries on 155 attempts. Mar'Kaybion Wallace leads the team with 126 yards rushing with only a 3.4 yards per carry average. Devrene Kahanamui-Alejado has 109 yards and only a 3.2 yards per carry average.
In the passing game, Ryan Koley has 13 receptions for only 112 yards and Kobe Johnson has 10 catches for just 116 yards.
"We gotta run the right route. Sometimes it looks like the quarterback throws to the defensive back but the receiver runs the wrong route or there are two guys coming through after a missed blocking assignment," Wagner said. "Our quarterback situations haven't been consistent. We gotta make sure we give them things they can handle, give the receivers things they can handle and not try and do too much and try to do it well."
