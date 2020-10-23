Briar Cliff returns to action after open week

The Chargers have had a top-three defense in the Great Plains Athletic Conference the past two seasons but they have taken a step back lately.

"You look at the last two games, we've made mistakes in the secondary and the linebackers aren't tackling as well as we need them to," Wagner said. "It's been against good offenses but that's no excuse for a blown coverage. We have to get points on the board to help the defense. The prior two years, we had a top-two defense in the conference and we are not playing that way."

Offensively, Briar Cliff hasn't found the end zone since the second game of the season against Concordia.

The Chargers' struggles under center continue. John Bell has had the most snaps but he's completed only 42 percent of his passes for 455 yards, 11 interceptions and only one touchdown. Cayden Mitchell has 124 yards and an interception on 32 passes.

But it's not just the quarterback position that's struggled.

After allowing only 13 sacks all of last season, the 14th-best mark in NAIA, Briar Cliff's offensive line has allowed 17 sacks through four games.