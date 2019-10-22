“It was a little frustrating for me, because I was getting better in a different way than the team,” Carley said. “That was a little hard to go into the senior season with a shoulder injury, but I think I had time to get my mind right and train my body in ways that might not have been around basketball.”
Carley is the Chargers’ top scorer back from a team that went 15-16 last season. Even with her banged-up shoulder, Carley, from Treynor, Iowa, averaged 10.4 points per game, made 70 3-pointers and had 60 steals.
From left, Briar Cliff's Jadyn Bussinger competes for the ball with Morningside's Faith Meyer and Tayte Hansen during a college basketball game in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Briar Cliff's Mya Hendry, left, tries to keep the ball away from Morningside's Kailey Burke during a college basketball game in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Briar Cliff's Logan Ehlers, right, tries to score as Morningside's Jordyn Moser trails from behind during a college basketball game in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Morningside's Tyler Borchers scores as he is defended by Briar Cliff's Kyle Boerhave during a college basketball game in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
The Chargers senior admitted that it hurt to shoot the ball last year, and her shooting form altered due to the pain.
“I’m still sometimes realizing it,” Carley said. “I still find myself shooting the way I did when I was hurt, and my shot doesn’t go in. It’s like getting back into that muscle memory of correcting this form. It was just more mentally getting back into that shooter’s mindset for me.”
Carley took “thousands of reps” to return to that correct shooter’s mindset.
“It’s been hard, but we’re getting there,” Carley said. “I think that it’s getting back to game-like shots and game-like speed.”
All of that is behind her now. Carley says she is 100 percent - physically and mentally - heading into BCU’s opener Monday at Dakota State. The Chargers’ home opener is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, against Saint Xavier, then BCU finishes out the weekend with a 3 p.m., Nov. 2, home game against Olivet Nazarene.
“It has helped me tremendously just being able to be at that mental capacity that I want to be at,” Carley said. “That, and getting the emotion back that I haven’t had in close to a year. I feel like in the past months I’ve honestly put in a lot of hard work. I never let myself get behind or let my confidence down this summer.”
Carley — one of two seniors on this year’s roster — hopes to instill confidence in the younger Chargers group. The other senior is Sarah Dreckman, who played her high school basketball at Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn High School.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Briar Cliff's Logan Ehlers, center, is defended by Mount Marty's Jamie Tebben, left, and Peyton Stolle during a college basketball game in Sioux City, Iowa, on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Briar Cliff's Jackson Lamb attempts to score against Mount Marty's Chase Altenburg during a college basketball game in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
“We have some really good incoming freshmen that can help quite a bit,” Power said.
Slaughter is eager for the chance to play right away.
"That's everyone's dream coming out of high school," Slaughter said. "I hope to have some minutes and help any way that I can. Power wants to us to play a lot faster and press."
So the Chargers will bring a young crew into the tough Great Plains Athletic Conference this season. Power thinks it can come together for a program that is seeking its first national tournament berth in four years.
“It’s hard to win in this league ... it’s hard to win with freshmen, but we have no choice. They’re looking to be really good players,” Power said. “Our future is really bright from that standpoint. We hope that it can all come together quickly for them.”
Briar Cliff's Logan Ehlers, left, passes the ball away as she is being pressured by Doane's Lauren Schmidt during a college basketball game in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Briar Cliff's Taylor Wagner, right, and Doane's Sidney Blackburn compete for a rebound during a college basketball game in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Briar Cliff's Breanna Allen, right, tries to pass the ball away from Doane's Haylee Heits during a college basketball game in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Former Briar Cliff basketball player Cheryl Dreckman Carter claps hands as she is being honored after a college basketball game in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Former Briar Cliff basketball player Mary Schrad fist claps hands after she was honored after a college basketball game in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Doane's Nick Kornieck, left, and Briar Cliff's Austin Roetman compete for the ball at tipoff during a college basketball game in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Briar Cliff's Jay Wolfe, left, tries to score as he is defended by Doane's Koh Flippin during a college basketball game in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan