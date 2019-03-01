DES MOINES, Iowa -- Briar Cliff's D'eario Stokes and Morningside's Keegan Hessler each guaranteed themselves All-American status during the first day of the NAIA national wrestling tournament.
Stokes advanced to the quarterfinals at 133. Stokes won his first-round match over Embry Riddle's Collin Anderson by a 12-4 major decision and then won his second round match against Williams Baptist's Tanner Irwin by another major decision, this time 13-4. But Stokes was pinned in his quarterfinal match by Indiana Tech's Erique Early, the No. 2 seed, in the quarterfinal.
Stokes guaranteed himself All-American status with a 19-3 tech fall over Zachary Durbin, the No. 5 seed, to make the consolation quarterfinals.
Morningside's Keegan Hessler won his first round match by a 7-1 decision at 125 pounds but lost in sudden victory to Southern Oregon's Franisco Bererra, 5-3. Hessler bounced back with a pin in the consolation round in 2:22 to stay alive in the tournament and then defeated Nick Kunz by a 4-3 decision.
Hessler, the No. 3 seed, guaranteed himself All-American status with an 8-2 decision over Riley Siason.
Briar Cliff's Isiah Lysius lost his first round match at 133 in overtime, 16-10, to Missouri Valley's Zachary Durbin. His season ended after an 8-2 loss to Jordan Pitt.
Zac Funderburk won his first round match at 149 by fall in 4:05 but lost his next match by an 8-1 decision to Grand View's Josh Wenger. Funderburk stayed alive with a 13-1 major decision over Bachoski and then won by a 7-5 decision over Joe Rios. His season ended with a 7-5 loss to Justin Atkinson.
Chris Paulsen lost his first round match at 165 by a 17-6 major decision to Graceland's Brennan Swafford. He bounced back by pinning Noah Reynolds in 2:44 but his season came to an end when he was pinned by Matt Landgraff in 2:36.
Northwestern's Andrew Null, a returning All-American, advanced to the quarterfinals at 165. Null received a first-round bye and then pinned Indiana Tech's Jacob Gross in 2:47. Null lost to Lindsey Wilson's Brett Bradford in the quarterfinals. The match was tied at 3-3 when Bradford got an escape and takedown right away in the third period and added another takedown late for the 8-2 win. Null's season ended when he was pinned by Brennan Swafford in the consolation round to end his season.
At 125, Austin Boles received a first-round bye and then was pinned in 3:28 by Grand View's Justin Portillo. Boles season ended when he was pinned by Davaugh Sapien in 2:36.
Dante Preciado lost his first round match by a 7-4 decision to Baker's Colby Johnson at 149. His season ended when he was pinned in 1:12 by Bryce Bachoski.
D'rell Gist lost his first round match at 197 7-2 to Brewton-Parker's David Hamil. Gist bounced back with a 3-2 decision over Luis Peguero in the consolation bracket but his season ended with a 9-8 loss to Oscar Martinez.
Morningside's Dakota Drenth won his first round match by fall in 3:43 at 149 but was pinned in the next round in 1:09 by Grand View's Devin Reynolds. Drenth came back with a pin in 52 seconds in the consolation round by lost by a 4-3 decision to Bailey Moore, ending his season.
After a first-round bye, Kyle Fowler lost by a 4-2 decision at 157 to MSU-Northern's Brandon Weber. His season ended after he was pinned by Jon McGowan in the consolation round.
After a first-round bye at 184, Jacob Wiley was pinned by Reinhardt's Antonio Stewart in 4:32. He won by a 11-10 decision over Lucas Miozza in the consolation bracket. His season ended with an 11-4 loss to Tyler Hall.
Caleb Deemer lost his first-round match by a 10-0 major decision to Wayland Baptist's Riley Williams at 197. His season ended after getting pinned in 1:51 by Sedrak Sheppard.
Phil Rassmussen won his 285 first-round match by a 16-0 tech fall but lost by an 8-0 major decision to Oklahoma City's Bryson McGowan. Rassmussen won his consolation match over Ethan Bunce by a 7-2 decision. His season came to an end after he was pinned in 1:11 by Justin Harbison.