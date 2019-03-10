SIOUX FALLS | Erich Erdman didn’t think he’d play in another college basketball game.
In the 10th game of the season, the Briar Cliff senior guard broke his right fibula and ankle. His season, and career, was over.
Erdman found a welcoming spot on the bench, though, as he mentored his teammates throughout the season and Briar Cliff earned a spot in the NAIA Division II men’s national tournament in Sioux Falls.
Once again Erdman was on the bench. But something was different.
Erdman went through the lay-up lines and the warm-ups before Briar Cliff’s first-round game against Olivet Nazarene on Thursday. He was even in the team’s warm-up uniform throughout the game.
Then with Briar Cliff up by double-digits and only 30 seconds left in the contest, Briar Cliff coach Mark Svagera called a timeout.
Everyone in the Sanford Pentagon knew why.
Erdman checked into the game for fellow senior and one of his best friends Jay Wolfe. He played the final 30 seconds. His three-point attempt just missing.
It wasn’t Erdman’s last game either. Briar Cliff blew out WVU Tech on Friday and Erdman once again came into the game in the final 30 seconds.
His actual last game of his college career came on Saturday when Briar Cliff’s season ended against Marian. With the Knights up big, Erdman once again came into the game with about 30 seconds left. This time his 3-pointer connected, giving him three last points in his storied career with Briar Cliff.
“I am up to (three) games and that’s more than I played in the last few months. I am so thankful to be in this situation and to be on the team that I am on,” Erdman said. “I remember watching these guys in Arizona (in December) and telling my mom that I am going to be on the court in the national tournament. I just kept the faith and had a bunch of people praying for me.
“Here we are. The story is writing itself. I am just thankful to be where I am at.”
Erdman said he was cleared to jog two weeks ago. According to his original timeframe, he was a couple of weeks ahead of schedule.
Erdman’s doctors told him that he’s a fast healer.
“I am thankful that I’ve had good doctors, good faith and a good support system around me to help heal. I am healing fast and just lucky to be in the situation I am in,” Erdman said.
The situation would be an emotional moment for anyone. Suffering a career-ending injury and then being able to see the court one last time, even if it is for 30 seconds.
But the moment on Thursday was made even more special when Erdman got to check in for Wolfe. They are both seniors and are close friends.
Erdman teared up after Thursday’s game when he reflected on the moment when he checked in for Wolfe, who scored a career-high 43 points in the first-round win over Olivet Nazarene.
“Jay, we’ve been through so many games. I would do anything for that dude and I love him so much,” Erdman said. “The game he had and to be the one to sub in for him and to get back onto the court when I didn’t think I would, it was just as perfect as you could write it.”
Erdman was averaging 21 points per game when he went down with the injury and Briar Cliff was a top-five team at the moment.
Wolfe helped carry the team after Erdman went down, averaging 22 points per game and he was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference player of the year.
Jackson Lamb, Ethan Freidel, Nic Lutmer, Austin Roetman, Jaden Kleinhesselink were among the many who also stepped up when the Chargers lost not only the best player on their team, but one of the best players in the GPAC.
While the Chargers did fall out of the top five without Erdman, they didn’t fall far. With Erdman giving his support on the bench and a number of players stepping up, the Chargers stayed in the top 10 for a good portion of the second half and earned a No. 5 seed in the tournament.
After beating Olivet Nazarene, Briar Cliff knocked off WVU Tech, a No. 1 seed, to reach the Final Four for the third time in four seasons. The Chargers season ended with a 22-9 record.
Erdman said this season’s team is just a special group.
“It’s not even the wins and losses that describe them as special. I’ve never been a part of a team, and no disrespect to any of the other teams, but right now, this team, the chemistry and energy and love we are playing with, that’s what is special,” Erdman said.