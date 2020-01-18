Briar Cliff's frustrating season continues with 83-72 loss to Concordia

Brevin Sloup and Tanner Shuck hit 3-pointers that helped the Bulldogs (14-5, 7-4) distance themselves.

“It’s the same story, different game for us,” Svagera said. “ Effort without the execution isn’t good enough sometimes. To come out in the second half, we find ourselves in a double-digit deficit right off the bat. For whatever reason, we’ve been in that situation too many times. We have to find a way to fix that and we have to find a way to fix that fast.”

The Chargers’ defense didn’t find an answer for Concordia’s ball screens and didn’t assist on helpside defense, allowing the Bulldogs to get more open shots.

At times, the Chargers overhelped, and when the Bulldogs saw those openings, it led to open 3s, which Concordia hit.

“Those are killers when you commit three guys to the ball when you only want two, and there’s not a whole lot of ways you can overcome that,” Svagera said. “That’s something we need to get better at.”

Concordia’s top two scorers were Brevin Sloup with 28 points on 11 of 24 shooting and Shuck with 15.

Svagera believes that part of the frustration comes from the repetitiveness of the types of situations that the Chargers have found themselves in all season long.