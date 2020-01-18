Briar Cliff's frustrating season continues with 83-72 loss to Concordia

SIOUX CITY — If coach Mark Svagera and Jackson Lamb had a magic wand, they’d wave it. Unfortunately, no such thing exists.
The Briar Cliff University men’s basketball team suffered another frustrating loss on Saturday, as the Concordia Bulldogs defeated the Chargers 83-72 at Newman Flanagan Center.
Late in the second half, the Chargers cut the Bulldogs lead to only a five-point deficit and thought that momentum would turn at home on Hall of Fame Weekend.
The opposite happened.
Lamb committed three turnovers in a span of 2 minutes, 28 seconds and the Bulldogs turned those turnovers into seven points, bumping their lead to double-digits.
Briar Cliff (11-10, 2-9 GPAC) committed 11 turnovers.
“I thought our turnovers just killed us in the second half,” Svagera said. “That’s been another recurring theme, unfortunately. It’s not the dead-ball turnovers that’s killing us. It’s the points that they’re getting on the other end. It’s been our Achilles heel for awhile now.”
Concordia held on to that lead, and it led by as many as 16 points with less than four minutes to go.
The Bulldogs started out the second half on a run that gave them a double-digit lead. BCU trailed 33-30 at the half, but Concordia sprung out to a 9-2 run.
Brevin Sloup and Tanner Shuck hit 3-pointers that helped the Bulldogs (14-5, 7-4) distance themselves.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s the same story, different game for us,” Svagera said. “ Effort without the execution isn’t good enough sometimes. To come out in the second half, we find ourselves in a double-digit deficit right off the bat. For whatever reason, we’ve been in that situation too many times. We have to find a way to fix that and we have to find a way to fix that fast.”
The Chargers’ defense didn’t find an answer for Concordia’s ball screens and didn’t assist on helpside defense, allowing the Bulldogs to get more open shots.
At times, the Chargers overhelped, and when the Bulldogs saw those openings, it led to open 3s, which Concordia hit.
“Those are killers when you commit three guys to the ball when you only want two, and there’s not a whole lot of ways you can overcome that,” Svagera said. “That’s something we need to get better at.”
Concordia’s top two scorers were Brevin Sloup with 28 points on 11 of 24 shooting and Shuck with 15.
Svagera believes that part of the frustration comes from the repetitiveness of the types of situations that the Chargers have found themselves in all season long.
There is usually a lull that happens in the second half of games, and once that happens, BCU doesn’t have the energy to climb out of the hole.
“We keep finding similar ways to dig ourselves a hole,” Svagera said. “It’s a frustrating deal. I think the talent is there, and we have to find a way to come together and find things out. If I thought we weren’t good enough to win games, I wouldn’t be nearly as upset or frustrated. I think we do have it. That’s what makes it frustrating.”
Lamb, who led the Chargers with 23 points on 8 of 15 shooting, struggled to find the answer of what isn’t working right now either.
“It’s tough,” Lamb said. “I know the potential of this team is way higher than what we’re playing at. We know we’re way, way better than that.”
So, is there enough time to fix what isn’t working?
“That’s the million-dollar question,” Svagera said. “I wish I had the answer. I wish I had a magic wand I could wave to figure out what it is. We got to keep plugging away and find a way to figure it out this last backstretch of the season.”