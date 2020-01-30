Briar Cliff's Jackson Lamb, Morningside's Tyler Borchers have big shooting nights

“Jackson is relentless, and he’s fearless,” Svagera said. “He’s not afraid of the big moment. I think that confidence drives him. There’s times where I’m screaming at him not to shoot it, and he makes the shot. He plays with a lot of mental toughness. There comes a time — and tonight was one of those nights — when I have to shut up and when a guy has it going, you have to let him keep it going.”

In his 34-point second half, Lamb was 11-for-18, was 8 of 9 from the free-throw line and had nine rebounds.

The 54-point game is the most in a Great Plains Athletic Conference game this season and in terms of BCU history, it’s tied for the fourth-most in a single game with with Rolando Frazer.

Those 54 points also put Lamb 11th on the Chargers’ all-time list. He passed current BCU assistant coach Bryan Forbes.

Lamb also scored 49 points in a game earlier this season against Graceland to open up the season.

However, in Svagera’s mind, this performance by Lamb ranks at the top.