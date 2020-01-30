Briar Cliff's Jackson Lamb, Morningside's Tyler Borchers have big shooting nights

Briar Cliff senior Jackson Lamb was very efficient from the floor on Wednesday night.
Lamb scored 54 points and grabbed 11 rebounds against 17th-ranked Mount Marty in Yankton, S.D., en route to a 100-90 win over the Lancers.
Lamb shot over 50 percent in the game, as the Nodaway Valley High School graduate went 18-for-32 on the night.
He made eight 3-pointers and added 10 free throws in for good measure.
“He took what (Mount Marty) gave him,” BCU coach Mark Svagera said. “They were trying to make things harder for him. He’s going to have the other team’s attention every night they play. I just thought he took what they gave him. I thought he played a really smart game helped him getting those easy shots early.”
It took Lamb 8 minutes, 22 seconds to get into double figures, and at halftime, the Chargers senior had 20 of the Chargers’ 44 points.
Lamb got a couple of easy looks early from the basket and attacked the rim, and that helped him spark what would be a memorable night.
“When Jackson gets it going, he’s fun to watch,” Svagera said. “He just had it going and he was hitting tough shots. It wasn’t just the 3s. He got himself to the rim, he scored from the post … he just made it hard to guard him. When he’s really active like that, it just makes our whole team better.
“Jackson is relentless, and he’s fearless,” Svagera said. “He’s not afraid of the big moment. I think that confidence drives him. There’s times where I’m screaming at him not to shoot it, and he makes the shot. He plays with a lot of mental toughness. There comes a time — and tonight was one of those nights — when I have to shut up and when a guy has it going, you have to let him keep it going.”
In his 34-point second half, Lamb was 11-for-18, was 8 of 9 from the free-throw line and had nine rebounds.
The 54-point game is the most in a Great Plains Athletic Conference game this season and in terms of BCU history, it’s tied for the fourth-most in a single game with with Rolando Frazer.
Those 54 points also put Lamb 11th on the Chargers’ all-time list. He passed current BCU assistant coach Bryan Forbes.
Lamb also scored 49 points in a game earlier this season against Graceland to open up the season.
However, in Svagera’s mind, this performance by Lamb ranks at the top.
“That was one of the best offensive games I’ve ever seen,” said Svagera, who is coaching in his third year as Chargers head coach. “I’ve been in basketball for over 18 years, and I’ve been a part of some big-time performances, but I don’t know if I’ve ever been in a game where someone scored that many points. The underrated thing about it all was being very efficient. That was the most impressive part.”
Lamb wasn’t the only Chargers scorer in double figures. Ethan Friedel chipped in with 16
The Chargers needed a win, regardless if it was against a ranked opponent. They had lost six in a row entering Wednesday night after opening up 2020 with a 90-87 win over Hastings.
“It was overdue in some ways, and we saw some flashes of the way the guys played tonight in the last couple weeks,” Svagera said. “The streak that we were on was frustrating for all of us, but I think our guys stayed together and toughed it out together. I think all of those things combined can push us into February and put us in a position to make a run down the stretch.”
Lamb wasn’t the only player in town to have a high-scoring game on Wednesday night.
Morningside senior Tyler Borchers scored a career-high 37 points, as the top-ranked Mustangs beat the Broncos 81-70.
Borchers was 15-for-22 and also went 7 of 8 from the stripe.
Borchers also had 13 rebounds.
The Le Mars High School grad scored 21 points in the first half.