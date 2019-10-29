SIOUX CITY- Briar Cliff got a 49-point night from Jackson Lamb and outslugged Graceland 116-112 in a men's college basketball season-opener played at the Newman Flanagan Center on Tuesday.
Despite combining for 228 points, the game was a close contest throughout, with the score tied 16 times and 20 lead changes.
Briar Cliff finally got some separation on the scoreboard in the second overtime, grabbing its biggest lead of the night 110-103 after a pair of free throws by Lamb.
But Graceland wasn't finished, pulling with within 113-112 on a two-point shot by Jordan Oliver with 11 seconds left. Ethan Freidel made a pair of charity tosses to put the Chargers back up by three and Graceland missed two free throws of its own to end its final hopes.
Friedel was the only other Charger to score in double figures with 32 and Lamb led both teams with 11 rebounds.
Graceland had six players score in double digits led by Virgil Walker Jr. who had 26.