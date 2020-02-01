Briar Cliff's Jeremiah Glise finishes 2nd at Dave Edmonds

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff had two wrestlers place at Saturday's Dave Edmonds Open at the Arena Academy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeremiah Glise was the runner-up in the open 197-pound division. Glise won his first two matches by decision and then won by injury default over teammate Damen Moyer in the semifinal. Glise went to extra time agianst Minnesota State's Dylan Butts, who got a 6-4 sudden victory over Glise for the title.

In the open 125-pound division, Briar Cliff's Braedon Clopton lost his first match but then got a tech fall over Concordia's Dakota Brace and two pins, one over teammate Jayston Cato in 2:03. He won his consolation semifinal by a 7-0 decision and was pinned by Iowa Lakes' Matthew Jordan in 2:40 in the third-place match.

West Sioux grad Kory Van Oort was the top performer for Morningside. The freshman won his first match by a 13-2 major decision and then won by fall in the next match. He lost in the quarterfinals and then won by fall and got a 7-4 decision in the consolation round. He was pinned in the consolation semifinals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0