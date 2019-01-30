For the second time this season, Briar Cliff wrestling's Zac Funderburk has been named the GPAC Wrestler of the Week.
Funderburk, the 17th-ranked wrestler at 149 pounds, went 4-0 at the GPAC duals in Seward, Neb., with all four victories earning the Chargers bonus points.
The senior's first match of the day ended with a 21-2 final score and a technical fall against Doane's Frankie DeLoa. In the team's next dual, Jamestown bumped Devon Lyle up from 141 pounds to have the 15th-ranked grappler at that weight try his luck against Funderburk. A tightly contested match early turned into six points for the Blue and Gold as Funderburk pinned Lyle in the second period.
Funderburk then registered another technical fall by an 18-1 score against Hastings' Austin Mitchell before defeating Cameron Devers of Concordia 14-1 for a major decision in Funderburk's final bout of the day.
The Bossier City, La., native is 7-0 in dual competition this season. He and the rest of the Chargers return to the mat at the Sioux City Dave Edmonds Open on Saturday at the Delta Hotels and Conference Center in South Sioux City, Neb.