Briar Cliff seeks first win in third home game against Jamestown

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University football team is learning a lesson that hopefully will serve useful going into Saturday’s 1 p.m. home game at Memorial Field against Jamestown.

According to second-year coach Shane LaDage, the Chargers are learning how to play complimentary football, and realizing what the offense does affects the defense.

“It has definitely been a big point of emphasis of having a better understanding how everything ties together,” LaDage said. “If the running back misses the cut, that affects the offensive line. If the offensive line goes three-and-out, that puts more stress on the defense.”

Last week in a 35-13 loss to No. 21 Dordt, Briar Cliff didn’t spend as much time on offense as often as the Defenders did.

The Chargers performed 61 plays, and they averaged 4.2 yards per play. The Chargers were 5-for-14 on third down and missed out on both fourth-down attempts.

Dordt, meanwhile, performed 84 plays and that meant the BCU defense had to be on the field a little longer.

Briar Cliff’s defense started out the game keeping Dordt off the field on third down early in the game, but Dordt’s rushing attack eventually wore the Chargers ‘D’ out.

“Those long drives defensively, that can be just as frustrating for the offense as they’re trying to get into a rhythm,” LaDage said. “Dordt has quality players and we knew it was going to be a big challenge. We just ran out of gas and it was too late for some things to happen.”

When the BCU offense was on the field, it couldn’t get the run game going.

The Chargers ran the ball 24 times and they tallied minus-15 net yards. There were four rushers who had net yards, led by E’Mond Pittman for nine yards.

Asante Anglin also had nine rushing yards.

The Jimmies, meanwhile, have opened their season 2-0 for the first time since 2007. Jamestown defeated Dakota Wesleyan 34-30 last week, and it was Jamestown’s first win over the Tigers since 1987. The Jimmies needed 20 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Tigers.

Jimmies senior quarterback Cade Torgerson was 27-for-43 for 387 yards and four touchdowns.

BCU beat Jamestown last year, 41-38. Luke Davies helped the Chargers drive down the field for 75 yards during the fourth quarter to get the win.

“This is a team we match up well against,” LaDage said. “We’re pretty similar in our strengths.”