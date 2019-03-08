SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Jackson Lamb was a trend-setter in Briar Cliff's second-round NAIA D-II men's national tournament game against WVU Tech on Friday.
Lamb scored the Chargers first points with a 3-pointer.
Thirty seconds later, Lamb hit his second 3-pointer.
That got everything rolling for Briar Cliff and at the five-minute mark of the game, Lamb knocked down another 3-pointer and all of a sudden the Chargers had a 19-8 lead on WVU Tech, a No. 1 seed in the tournament.
"We came out hot and when Jackson gets it going early, that just has a tendency to kick-start our offense," Briar Cliff coach Mark Svagera said. "He starts hitting shots and he gets excited and that got us going a little bit."
By the end of the first half, the Chargers knocked down eight 3-pointers as a team for an 11-point lead.
Briar Cliff was only getting started, too. The Chargers shot better in the second half as they hit 12-of-18 shots from behind the arc, finishing with 20 3-pointers, a new national tournament record.
That was enough to stun WVU Tech, who is used to being the team that puts up gaudy offensive number, as Briar Cliff advanced to the quarterfinals with a 99-72 victory.
"That doesn't surprise us," said Lamb, who had a big smile on his face after the game. "We get shots up and they are bound to go in some time. Thankfully it's in the Sweet 16 game. Last year with Erich (Erdman). Everyone wanted that next chance, another chance. We've been working for that chance and we are going to be ready for it (Saturday)."
Briar Cliff plays Marian at 8 p.m. on Saturday in the quarterfinals at the Sanford Pentagon.
While it was Lamb who got the Chargers rolling to begin the game, it was sophomore Ethan Freidel, who was coming off a bit of a shooting slump from Thursday's game, who kept the trend going in the second half. After going 2-of-9 from behind the arc in the first half, Freidel was 7-of-8 from 3-point range in the second half.
He finished with nine 3-pointers, one away from tying the individual tournament record, and finished with 31 points.
"All year, my teammates and coaches tell me to keep shooting. I missed a few good looks in the first half and they were right there, though," Freidel said. "All of my teammates kept encouraging me and told me to keep shooting and they started to fall. I take a few notes from Jackson because he gets that hot, too. It's fun out there with him."
Freidel led the team with nine 3-pointers and Lamb finished with six and 21 points. Jay Wolfe, who scored 16 points, added three 3-pointers and Sammy Green and Jaden Kleinhesselink, who finished with 14 points, each hit a three.
"Jay Dawg had a heck of a game coming off the bench, especially as a freshman," Lamb said. "The dude has a lot of confidence and we all love him to death."
The 20 3-pointers came on 42 shots. Freidel said it was all just in the flow of the game.
"Most teams know that we are a three-point shooting team. Every person out there is a threat from three," Freidel said. "Toward the end, I knew we hit a lot but I had no idea what the record was or if we beat it or not. I knew the whole team shot well so it was a great night for us."
While the Chargers did score 43 points in the first half, Briar Cliff coach Mark Svagera thought his team played more in the flow of the offense in the second half, as evident by the team's 60-percent shooting (18-of-30) after halftime.
"We got a little bit of a lead and we pressed a little bit and go for the home run shot and that hurt us a little bit. But we told them at halftime, don't bail them out by taking quick shots," Svagera said. "In the second half the guys did a great job of being under control on their drives and then on the pass, they were talking and relocating themselves so we could get those open looks."
While setting a tournament record for 3-pointers impressed Svagera, he was equally proud of the team's defense. WVU Tech averaged 95.7 points per game and shot 49 percent from the field this season, including 42.2 percent from three. The Golden Bears hit 56 more 3-pointers than their opponents this season.
WVU Tech only shot 41.2 percent (28-of-68) in the game and had 15 turnovers. The Golden Bears were held to 23 points below their average and it was their third-lowest point total of the season.
"It was our defense more than anything else. That's one of the best offensive teams in the country and I thought our guys did a great job of executing the gameplan," Svagera said. "They just made things hard for them. They are a great transition team, a great offensive rebounding team and we didn't shut them out in those two departments but we did a really good job. I think we made life hard for them which was our ultimate goal defensively."