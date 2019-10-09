SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University men's and women's soccer teams each earned a high-scoring win on Wednesday at Faber Field against Presentation College.
The Chargers women beat the Saints 5-0, then the men followed with a 9-0 win.
In the women's match, Bailee Hackley had a goal and an assist. Hackley's goal got the scoring started for the Chargers (7-3, 4-1 GPAC) 40 minutes, 6 seconds into the match.
Hackley shot from the top of the box through traffic, and found the bottom left-hand corner past Saints goalkeeper Kristina Nelson.
The Chargers opened the second half by scoring twice in 1:53. The first second-half goal came from Flor Suarez, then Taylor Hill tapped in a cross pass from Sonja Rao that put BCU up 3-0.
Brianna Yepez scored in the 80th minute from Hackley's corner kick, then the Chargers' final goal came from Gisselle Jimenez on an unassisted goal.
Jimenez went from the left side of the six-yard box and found the net into the bottom right area.
BCU goalkeeper Darrien Sclafani recorded a shutout and did not have a save, because Presentation (1-9-1, 0-7-1) did not have a chance to take a single shot.
In the men's match, freshman Iwan McNab recorded a hat trick for the Chargers. McNab scored the first two goals within the first six minutes. The Chargers (6-4-1, 4-1) had seven goals in the first 45 minutes.
McNab's first goal was 51 seconds in, as he found the bottom left corner past Saints (1-10, 0-8) goalie Jack Murray. Alexis Ramos had the assist.
Then, McNab had an unassisted goal after he got a deflection off Murray, and connected on the second chance.
Rodrigo Oliveira had an unassisted goal in the 13th minute, then scored in the 24th minute thanks to assist from Ramos.
Marcus Horwood nailed a shot from the 18-yard box from a throw-in by Luis Paulo Sartor. Horwood also scored a goal in the 25th minute.
McNab clinched his hat trick in the 20th minute. There, Horwood fed McNab on the left side of the pitch, then McNab tapped in the pass from Horwood.
The two Chargers second-half goals came from Christopher Baruani in the 47th minute and Michael Virgen had one in the 54th minute.
The Chargers recorded 32 shots to the Saints' four.
BCU played two goalies to earn the shutout. Dario Salzer and Alex Theobald each played 45 minutes. Theobald had two saves.
DORDT WOMEN 3, NORTHWESTERN 2: Katherine Kooiman scored back-to-back goals to help the Defenders earn a win over the Red Raiders.
Kooiman's first goal came in the 56th minute to tie the match, then scored the game winner in the 66th minute.
The Red Raiders were up 2-1 at halftime thanks to goals from Emily Hurley and Julie Dunlap.