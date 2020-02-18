Briar Cliff softball opens campaign with sweep

THhe Chargers won the opener by run rule in eight innings, scoring single runs in each of the first three innings and five in the fourth. Alayna Allen pitched a two-hit shutout to win the opener. Neither team had any extra base hits in the first game but Bailey Nichols drove in two runs while Joselyn Chronic aqnd Kennedy Andersen each had two hits.

The Chargers jumped out to a 4-1 lead after two innings in the nightcap and held that margin until the sixth inning when St. Mary scored three times to tie the contest at 4-4. The Chargers answered after having their first two batters retired in the seventh. Johanna Vaske started the rally with a single through the hole at shortstop and after an error and walk loaded the bases, came in to score the go-ahead run on a passed ball. Nicole Wiles added an RBI single for an insurance run. Allen pitched the final 1 2/3 innings to get the win.