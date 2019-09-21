SIOUX CITY -- Even with a few injuries on defense, Briar Cliff has been able to lean on that unit all season long in big situations and that side of the ball hasn’t disappointed.
But the Chargers defense may have had its best game yet.
Briar Cliff had a 17-3 lead at halftime but Doane drove into Charger territory in all four of its possessions in the second half.
Doane's results - stopped on fourth-and-goal at the one-yard line, a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, a punt and a turnover on downs.
That allowed Briar Cliff, which gained only 67 yards in the second, to hold on for a 20-10 homecoming win over the Tigers on Saturday at Memorial Field.
Briar Cliff held Doane to 181 yards of total offense and intercepted two passes - one of which was returned for a touchdown. Still, Briar Cliff's defense feels it can be even better yet.
“We have been practicing hard. Each week we have the chance to learn from our mistakes so of course we are just going to keep getting better and better,” said Briar Cliff senior Alexander Johnson Jr., who had two sacks in Doane's last drive. “We are working. We have a lot more to do to get better. I don’t really want to talk about it right now because we have so much room for improvement. Just keep it moving.”
Johnson Jr. led the defense with 12 tackles and Marcus Tappen and Robert Robinson each had nine tackles. Robinson had 3.5 tackles for loss.
The win gives Briar Cliff, which improved to 3-1 on the season, its first-ever 2-0 start in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
“It’s big because our goal is to be GPAC champions, so it just means that we are taking the right steps,” Johnson Jr. said. “We just have to keep building off it. It’s real big.”
It’s the eighth straight win at Memorial Field for the Chargers.
While Briar Cliff coach Dennis Wagner is happy with the 2-0 start in the GPAC and a 3-1 start to the season, that’s what it is to him - just a start. There are still plenty of games left in the GPAC for the Chargers with the next one coming on the road against Concordia next week.
“There’s a long ways to go,” Wagner said. “There are a lot of great teams in the GPAC. Any week, no matter who you play, you have to be prepared. We are excited but we know there is a long way to go.
“We are excited and we had a great crowd today. We thank the people for being here and supporting us.”
One of Briar Cliff's biggest defensive stands of the season came right away after halftime.
Doane received the second-half kickoff and got a good return, setting up the drive all the way to the two-yard line. The Tigers had four cracks at the goal line but the Chargers stopped Doane short all four times to keep it a two-possession game, 17-3.
Wagner said that goalline stand was huge.
“We knew that we didn’t want them to get momentum in the second half,” Wagner said. “I thought it was huge to get out of that with no points given up.”
Briar Cliff scored first thanks to its defense. On third-and-17, the Chargers got pressure on quarterback Drake Davidson and he tossed the ball up for grabs. Markel Roby read it and intercepted it at the 32-yard line. He benefitted from some key blocks to take it all the way for the touchdown for a 7-0 lead with 7:16 left in the first quarter. Roby had a kickoff return for a touchdown in last week's win over Dakota Wesleyan.
Doane forced a turnover on downs and drove inside the 10-yard line but had to settle for a 22-yard field goal by Bryce Cooney with four seconds left in the quarter.
The Chargers got a good return from Roby. A 17-yard pass to Kobe Johnson and a 25-yard pass to Rashad Brown helped get the Chargers inside the 10-yard line.
Khamren Davenport slipped away from the defense and Jonathan Santos hit him for a four-yard touchdown to go up 14-3 with 10:15 left in the half.
Doane drove into Briar Cliff territory and on fourth down, Davidson tried to go for the touchdown along the left sideline when Dante Shipman deflected the pass to himself for the interception.
The Chargers took advantage as Santos hit Tyler French with a short pass and he went 63 yards. Briar Cliff got a field goal out of the drive, a 23-yarder from Nick Manthana with 2:14 left in the half to go up 17-3.
French finished the game with five receptions for 135 yards.
“Tyler continues to get better each and every week,” Wagner said. “He’s a senior and it means a lot to him and he made big plays when we needed them.”
After the goalline stand to start the second half, the Chargers had to punt and Doane was able to get a two-yard touchdown run by quarterback Adam Wasserman to cut Briar Cliff’s lead to 17-10 with 14:54 left in the game.
Briar Cliff responded with 12-play, 70-yard drive. Santos hit Johnson for a 19-yard play on third-and-8 early in the drive and Santos hit French for a first down on third-and-9 a little later. Manthana hit a 21-yard field goal to make it a two-possession game again, 20-10, with 8:36 to go.
Briar Cliff then got two stops to finish off the 20-10 victory.
The Chargers were held to 258 yards of total offense with only 21 of those on the ground. Santos was 18-of-25 passing for 238 yards but Briar Cliff was only 4-of-14 on third down.
“The offense didn’t help the defense. We put them in bad positions. Our punting game has been real good all season and it didn’t help us in the second half,” Wagner said. “We still have things to work on, obviously. Any time you win, that’s what you have to remember it’s a win. They found a way to get it done.
“It’s important for all of us to make sure that we learn from our mistakes and on Sunday, we regroup and get better.”