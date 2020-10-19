Briar Cliff to install turf infield at Bishop Mueller Field

"All of the top-tier teams in the Midwest have turf now and all over the nation, really," McGlaufin said. "In order to take us to the next step with our facilities, it's kind of the next progression. The former staff built a beautiful press box and clubhouse, which is state of the art. Now to add this and with more stuff to come, it's really going to put us as a top destination small college in the Midwest."

The Briar Cliff baseball team won't be the only one benefit from the turf infield since Bishop Heelan High School plays its home games at Bishop Mueller during the summer season.

"The ability to practice and play, we lost so many games this summer. Practices, all of the time we want to spend out here, any kind of precipitation at all, we can't and we don't have anywhere to go," said Heelan coach Andy Osborne, who is also an assistant at Briar Cliff. "Now that changes. Now we just wait for it to stop raining and we can get out there and get after it. That's so huge."

The artificial turf infield will be the latest addition to Bishop Mueller Complex. In 2016, a team clubhouse was added and in 2018, a new press box was built. Even after the turf is installed this winter, Briar Cliff is planning additional enhancements to Bishop Mueller Complex.