Briar Cliff to travel to Michigan for opening round of NAIA women's soccer tournament

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University has earned an at-large bid in the NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship.

The Chargers received a #3 seed and assigned to the Spring Arbor, Michigan bracket. Briar Cliff will meet #2 seed Cumberland of Tennessee at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The top-seed, Spring Arbor, faces #4 seed Madonna of Michigan at 1 p.m. Central time Thursday. The winners will meet in the championship game at 2 p.m. Central on Saturday.

The 40-team field will kick off first and second rounds matches at 10 campus locations this week. The second round winners will meet up in Orange Beach, Ala., at the NAIA National Championship final site event. The 39th annual championship takes place Nov. 29–Dec. 5.

This year’s field includes 27 automatic qualifiers and 13 at-large selections. Automatic berths were given to teams that either won their respective conference tournament title, regular-season championship, or finished runner-up at the conference tournament or regular season as determined by each conference qualification plan.

The Briar Cliff women finished the regular season with a 13-2-4 mark and 10-0-2 in the GPAC. The Chargers lost in the semi-finals of the GPAC post-season tournament to Hastings, 3-2 in overtime.

Briar Cliff forward Mady Soumare was named Tuesday as the GPAC Offensive Player of the Year. A total of eight Chargers were picked for GPAC all-conference teams.

In addition to Soumare, a freshman from Paris, France, first team selections are midfielder Ariana Rodriguez, a senior from Orosi, California; defender Tia Lisy, a sophomore from Isle of Man, England, forward Taylor Alkire, senior, Porterville, Calif., and keeper Ruby Campa, a senior, Fairbaugh, Calif.

Midfielder Hannah Shuttleworth, a junior from Bradford, England, and defender Bailee Hackley, a senior from Bellevue, Neb., were second-team selections. Midfielder Gemma White was an honorable mention pick.

GPAC first-team selections from Siouxland colleges also included forward Karinna Tel, Dordt, a freshman from Puyallup, Wash.; forward Avril Baccam, Dordt, a sophomore from Little Elm, Texas. Second-team selections were midfield Julie Dunlap, Northwestern, a senior, Des Moines;

Honorable mention selections and their positions include: Dordt – Katherine Kooiman (M), Ellie Stuart (M), Jori Bronner (F); Morningside – Roselynn Bosman (M); Mount Marty – Torrye Provencher (M), Lesslie Romo-Guiterrez (F); Northwestern – Keslie Paul (D).