Briar Cliff to turf infield at Bishop Mueller Field

SIOUX CITY — Rainouts will presumably be a thing of the past for the Briar Cliff University baseball team.
Inclement spring weather along with drainage issues can be tough for any college baseball team in the Midwest to deal with. Briar Cliff will no longer have to worry about those problems as much starting this spring.
On Monday at Bishop Mueller Complex, Briar Cliff athletic director Nic Scandrett and BCU baseball coach Corby McGlaufin announced construction will start soon to make the field's infield all artificial turf, making it easier for the Chargers to hold games during the spring.
"It's huge, not just cosmetically and everything else but also a big functional upgrade for us," Scandrett said. "We've just been displaced too much on this field with the lack of drainage and all of that stuff. Being a Northern collegiate baseball program and playing in the spring, you have to have it in this day and age.
"Our student-athletes deserve the most, that's what is the most important."
McGlaufin has only been the coach at Briar Cliff for a little over a year now and he wasn't able to get in a full season because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 campaign.
The Chargers are currently going through fall camp and when the team starts its spring season in mid-March, they will get to play home games on the new turf infield.
"All of the top-tier teams in the Midwest have turf now and all over the nation, really," McGlaufin said. "In order to take us to the next step with our facilities, it's kind of the next progression. The former staff built a beautiful press box and clubhouse, which is state of the art. Now to add this and with more stuff to come, it's really going to put us as a top destination small college in the Midwest."
The Briar Cliff baseball team won't be the only one benefit from the turf infield since Bishop Heelan High School plays its home games at Bishop Mueller during the summer season.
"The ability to practice and play, we lost so many games this summer. Practices, all of the time we want to spend out here, any kind of precipitation at all, we can't and we don't have anywhere to go," said Heelan coach Andy Osborne, who is also an assistant at Briar Cliff. "Now that changes. Now we just wait for it to stop raining and we can get out there and get after it. That's so huge."
The artificial turf infield will be the latest addition to Bishop Mueller Complex. In 2016, a team clubhouse was added and in 2018, a new press box was built. Even after the turf is installed this winter, Briar Cliff is planning additional enhancements to Bishop Mueller Complex.
"Guys want nice things," McGlaufin said. "Guys want a place where they can develop and train. We are trying to bring in the top players in the Midwest. For that, you need to offer great opportunities. To give them the support of a turf field and some of the other stuff we have going on will make it a top destination for most students."
The total cost of the turf infield project is estimated to come in at around $500,000, according to Scandrett, of which $300,000 has already been raised by the Touch 'Em All Club. The organization was founded by Briar Cliff alums and has been around for about a decade now.
"The thing that makes Briar Cliff so special is our group of baseball alumni, I've never seen anything like it," McGlaufin said. "The support our alumni have for our program is unbelievable. The Touch 'Em All Club was ambitious and they shared my vision and we were able to get it done."
The whole project will be entirely funded through BCU baseball alumni and local donors.
"This was by far the biggest phase of the project and the biggest impact," Scandrett said. "This is a huge day for us as we round out the rest. ... Our alumni and benefactors really spoke up and the enthusiasm of them is really what drove this project. It really tickles us this death that we are breaking ground this fall."
According to McGlaufin, 80 percent of the NCAA Division I baseball programs use the same turf that Briar Cliff will install on its field. Mid America Sports Construction, which is located in Lee's Summit, Missouri, will put the turf in. That company also put the same turf infield in at Vanderbilt, the defending NCAA D-I champions.
"We are getting a top-shelf, best practice type of product that we will be playing on," Scandrett said.
Monday was the breaking ground moment at Bishop Mueller. Mid American Sports Construction will start work around Thanksgiving and the project will be complete before Briar Cliff takes the field in the spring. The project will also fix some drainage issues at Bishop Mueller.
Osborne said one of the driving forces to get a turf infield was a week this past September. There wasn't a lot of rain that week but there was enough precipitation to kept Briar Cliff off the field because the water didn't drain well.
"We got washed out for an entire week and couldn't practice. There are other projects we want to do but the money was there to do the infield right now," Osborne said. "Corby was the driving force behind it. It's exciting. I am speechless. The amount of hours we've spent draining the field, dragging it, quick dry, to just practice and play games. That all changes now."
