SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff women's volleyball team defeated a Dakota Wesleyan squad, and it took the match 3-1 (25-23, 16-25, 26-24, 25-21) to improve to 11-3 this season and 2-0 in the GPAC.
Dakota Wesleyan hung in but the Chargers went on a 5-0 run to take the opening set.
DWU controlled the second set, as the Tigers had a swing rate of .310 in the set after putting up a .069 in the opening game. The Chargers, meanwhile, hit .023 in the second set.
The Chargers woke up with the first six set points in the third. The Tigers rebounded to make it a toss up, but never took a lead in the set as the Chargers won the extended game 26-24.
Set four was another competitive one, but the Tigers' only lead in the set was 1-0 and BCU scored the next five en route to the set and match victory.
Rebecca Frick, who ranks second in the nation in kills per set, was held to a .103 hitting percentage as she matched BCU's Noel Phillips' total of 12 kills, but it took Frick 58 attempts compared to 30 for Phillips.
The next highest total in kills was 10 as Victoria Gonzalez and Tyra Blue hit that total for BCU while Jadie DeLange reached double digits for Dakota Wesleyan.
Blue was the most efficient attacker with a swing rate of .318 while also finishing with a match-high seven blocks (two solo).
As a team the Chargers outblocked Dakota Wesleyan 14-10. Grace Whitlaw tallied six blocks for BCU while Brittany Berquist was the top blocker for DWU with five.
Briar Cliff also had the edge in digs 81-69. Cassie Clark tallied 22 for the Cliff and Grace Hanno finished with 21. Mallory Cooper had 22 for the Tigers.
NORTHWESTERN 3, DORDT 1: Anna Wedel smashed a career-high 22 kills in leading second-ranked Northwestern to a four-set win (22-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-15) over No. 19 Dordt on Wednesday.
The Red Raiders stay unbeaten, improving to 2-0 in the GPAC, 13-0 overall. Dordt falls to 0-2 in conference play, 8-5 overall.
Wedel hit .429 and hit for a career-best 22 kills to pace the Red Raider attack. The junior totaled 13 digs for her fifth double-double of the season. Emily Van Ginkel and A.J. Kacmarynski added nine kills each and both Bekah Horstman and Makenzie Fink put down seven kills. Horstman accounted for five assisted blocks.
Northwestern hit 33% for the match and totaled seven blocks. Lacey Wacker put up 46 assists and Emily Strasser anchored the backrow play with 10 digs.
Karsyn Winterfeld led Dordt with 13 kills, hitting .321 for the match. Dordt hit 13% and totaled eight blocks.