Briar Cliff volleyball ends regular season with loss to Jamestown

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff volleyball team concluded the regular season against Jamestown on Friday and while the Chargers were able to take the third set, Jamestown bounced back and claimed the next three sets for a 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-15 victory.

Briar Cliff ends the regular season with a 9-15 record overall and the Chargers were 4-12 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Jamestown is now 16-1 overall and 4-12 in the GPAC.

Freshman Chloe Johnson led the Chargers with 10 kills and Tyra Blue added nine. Grace Hanno had eight and Abbie Ericson had seven. Madilyn Wagaman had 23 assists in the loss and Tannah Heath had 21 digs. Hanno added 16 digs and Wagaman had 12.

Taylor Sabinash had a match-high 15 kills for Jamestown and Jackie Meiklejohn had 32 assists. Sydney Ellingson added 24 digs.

