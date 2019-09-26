SIOUX CITY -- The Briar Cliff volleyball team needed a win.
Even though the Chargers started the season by winning of their first 14 matches, which matched their win total from last season already, they came into Wednesday's non-conference match against city rival Morningside on a four-match losing streak.
While Briar Cliff did falter at a couple of key times in the match, the Chargers also picked themselves up at key times, including the fifth set, to defeat Morningside 25-20, 17-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-11, to snap the skid.
"We needed this win tonight, at our house, in front of our all our fans," Briar Cliff coach Lindsey We needed a confidence boost, we needed something to lift us up and carry us forward through the rest of the season."
Morningside had a chance to continue Briar Cliff's losing streak with a 5-2 lead in the fifth set but the Chargers came back to tie the match at six and then went on their own run, which allowed them to claim the decisive set.
Weatherford credited her team's mindset of not getting down and wanting that key match on their home court.
Morningside coach Beth Donnelly thought Briar Cliff had a better mindset in that fifth set, too.
"To be brutally honest, Briar Cliff wanted it more than us. Flat out," Donnelly said. "You can blame it on the fans, you can blame it on the fact that there were no lifts or doubles called and that was a bit frustrating. You can blame it on everything else but the truth is Briar Cliff wanted it more than we did tonight."
Briar Cliff sophomore Tyra Blue said the team knew it had to have this win.
"We wanted it really, really bad. Way more than Morningside," Blue said. "This was a huge win, especially with our losing streak. To come here and to beat Morningside on our home court was huge."
Blue, who finished with 15 kills in the match, had a key moment of her own in the third set. Well, the whole third set was basically her moment as she had seven kills in that game.
Briar Cliff (12-7) needed all seven of Blue's kills in that set, too, since it was at the most a two-point set until the 16th point when Briar Cliff started to gain some breathing room.
"She gave us an uplift. She was someone that we knew we could go to and that would be efficient and help us score," Weatherford said.
Victoria Gonzalez added 12 kills and Analyse Stapleton and Aubury Coleman each had 11 kills. Delaney Meyer had 29 assists.
Weatherford also thought libero Grace Hanno gave the Chargers a spark in the back row. Hanno, a Bishop Heelan graduate, is listed as an outside hitter on the roster. But early on in the season, Hanno was moved to the back row and has rotated between being the team's libero and an outside hitter.
She was Briar Cliff's libero on Wednesday and she had 14 digs in Wednesday's win.
"That's a position she's played a few times this season but not consistently. She got her hands on a lot of balls and was able to run around in the back row," Weatherford said. "She was able to help us on defense and I thought she did a great job."
Briar Cliff went through about the same skid last season with a three-match losing streak. The Chargers won their next two matches but then proceeded to lose 10 of their next 12 matches.
Weatherford didn't experience that stretch last season because she's in her first season as the head coach. She knows about how the Chargers ended the season but she's not going to bring up that experience in any way because she doesn't want the team dwelling on what happened last season.
"Honestly, it's proven that if you say 'don't do something' you will go out and do it," Weatherford said. "We focus on our future instead of looking at the past. Do we need to use some of those lessons moving forward? Yes, we do. But really, we are looking forward to the next day of practice, the next match, all of those things."
Blue said it's a completely different Chargers team this season even though a lot of the same pieces are back from last year.
"We've taken a complete 180 turn and we are going to keep climbing for sure," Blue said. "I think our team chemistry is different. We are closer, we are more like a family. Coach cares about us a lot and knows what to do to make us win. We all let each other know what's going on."
Last season's skid is clearly in the past and the Chargers are already proving they are a different team than last fall. Wednesday's victory gives Briar Cliff 12 on the season, one more than than they had all of last year with 13 matches remaining.
"It definitely gives us the proof to know that we can hang with those tough teams in the GPAC," Weatherford said. "While this wasn't a conference match, it does give us momentum toward the next time we play (Morningside). Another win and a win is always good."
Now Morningside is at a bit of a crossroads. After a strong start to the season, the Mustangs (10-5) have lost six of their last 10 matches, including a 2-3 mark in the conference.
"We have to get better. The south (in the conference) is a whole lot better than the north this year and we have no off days," Donnelly said. "This one hurts. ... At this point it's on our side. We just have to figure out what's on our side of the court."
Caitlin Makovicka had a match-high 19 kills in the loss and Krista Zenk and Emma Gerber each had 10. Callie Alberico had 32 assists and Kayla Harris had 20 digs.