FREMONT, Neb. — The Briar Cliff volleyball team had a strong start to its day Satruday at the Nebraska Strong Warrior Invite at Midland, but the Chargers ended up losing both matches in the tournament.
Briar Cliff had a 2-0 set lead on third-ranked Grand View, but the Vikings came back to win the final three sets to avoid the upset. The Chargers won the first two sets 25-23, 25-17, but dropped the final three sets, 25-21, 25-23, 15-12.
Victoria Gonzalez led the Chargers with 12 kills in the match while Tyra Blue tallied 10.
Delaney Meyer had 21 assists, and Maureen Imrie had 19. Blue and Grace Whitlaw both had five blocks.
Alexa Aldrich-Ingram had a team-high 17 kills for GVU.
The second match of the day was against the host Warriors, and Midland won the match, 3-1, with the Chargers claiming the third set, 25-23.
Gonzalez again led BCU with 11 kills, and Grace Hanno contributed with nine. Meyer had 19 assists and Imrie 12.
Maggie Hiatt led Midland with 25 kills.