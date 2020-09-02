Briar Cliff volleyball ready for another step forward in Lindsey Weatherford's second season

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff's first season under head coach Lindsey Weatherford was a bit deceiving.
The 2019 record looked about the same as the one from 2018. The Chargers finished with a better overall record at 13-18 with two more wins than in 2018 but Briar Cliff also went 3-13 in the GPAC, which were two fewer conference victories than in 2018.
However, the Chargers were in most of their GPAC matches throughout the season, which included a five-set win over Morningside early in conference play. The Mustangs, then ranked No. 25, later beat the Chargers but it took four sets.
Briar Cliff also took No. 2-ranked Northwestern, No. 11-ranked Jamestown, No. 22-ranked Dordt and No. 24-ranked Midland each to four sets and took No. 17-ranked Concordia to five sets, all in the month of October.
The Chargers were picked 11th in the GPAC preseason poll and Weatherford said that is giving the team some motivation.
"We did play better than that last year. We lost out on a lot of matches that were very close right up until the end," Weatherford said. "I think the bar is set a little higher for the girls this year. We are going to do the best we can to be very competitive and we are going to try to move into the top half of the GPAC.
"I think this team is close. I think some of the new recruits we brought in are really level-headed and will help us get over that hump."
Briar Cliff senior Grace Hanno is confident the group this season can take a major step forward.
"This is a group of girls that lif we put our mind to, we can do a lot of special things," Hanno said. "I am really excited to see where we are going to be at the end of the spring. With the hard work and focus that I know these girls are capable of, I am excited to see what the future holds."
However, the Chargers have to find a way to replace five of their top seven attackers from last season.
Weatherford did add 11 freshmen who have experience on offense and also brought in an outside hitter from Kirkwood Community College.
As Hanno put it, while a lot of offense was lost, a lot was gained as well.
"We have a lot of length coming in," Hanno said. "With the mindset and focus that the girls have had in the preseason, the tenacity they bring to practice every day, it shows they wanted to do better than we have been in the past. All of the new girls are really excited to prove their worth to the program and to coach."
With the Chargers needing some help on offense this season, Hanno, a Bishop Heelan grad, is moving back to outside hitter for her final season at Briar Cliff.
While Hanno spent most of last season as the Chargers libero, leading the team with 407 digs, she came to Briar Cliff as an outside hitter and the 5'9 Hanno still had 106 kills in 2019. As a sophomore, she had 97 kills before dealing with a knee injury.
Hanno said the transition back to outside hitter has been fairly easy so far, especially since she's not too far removed from the position.
"I've played all the way around for as long as I can remember so playing both positions is fairly easy to transition back-and-forth," Hanno said. "There's a little rust for sure, it's definitely two different mindsets. Strictly libero, you can focus on one thing. Outside, you have to focus on a whole bunch of other things going on. Definitely rust to knock off but we are getting through it."
Hanno is still needed in the back row and will play all six rotations this season.
"Her leadership is really what we need on the court for six rotations, so that outside hitter spot leaves her out there the whole time and that is really valuable to us," Weatherford said. "She's coming back really confident. She worked out all summer and she's very strong. She has one of the highest verticals on our team so all of that is really going to help her."
Hanno is one of two starters back along with junior Tyra Blue, who had a breakout sophomore season. Last season the 6'0 middle hitter had 176 kills and hit .252. She was second on the team with 102 blocks, behind only Grace Whitlaw's 149 blocks.
Weatherford thinks Blue has taken another step forward coming into this season.
"I think she's matured and I think other teams are really going to focus on her," Weatherford said. "She's such a great blocker and she has such a fast arm swing and a very high reach."
Outside of Blue and Hanno, the Chargers need to make up for the loss of Whitlaw, who had 167 kills, Victoria Gonzalez (a team-high 281 kills), Noel Phillips (209 kills), Analyse Stapleton (195 kills) and Aubury Coleman (137 kills).
Toria Andre, a 6'2, freshman from Vermillion, is one player Weatherford is looking at offensively along with junior Abbie Ericson, a West Sioux grad who comes from Kirkwood.
"Toria is a big blocker and she will slide into Grace Whitlaw's spot," Weatherford said. "Abbie is going to be a great asset on the right side. She's tall and a really great blocker and developed over two years at Kirkwood."
Junior Lexus Mosbrucker and freshman Sami Wasmund are two other players Weatherford hopes to turn to offensively.
The Chargers did lose setter Delaney Meyer to graduation and she had 607 assists. But Weatherford runs a 6-2 so she gets junior Maureen Imrie back, who had 466 assists last season. Junior Madilyn Wagaman, who comes from Kirkwood, will fill the second setter spot.
With Hanno moving from libero to outside hitter, the Chargers need to fill the libero spot. Weatherford said it is a battle between junior Tannah Heath and senior Luisa Ramirez Huertas.
Briar Cliff opens the season with four matches at the William Penn tournament this weekend.
