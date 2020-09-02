Briar Cliff volleyball ready for another step forward in Lindsey Weatherford's second season

Briar Cliff senior Grace Hanno is confident the group this season can take a major step forward.

"This is a group of girls that lif we put our mind to, we can do a lot of special things," Hanno said. "I am really excited to see where we are going to be at the end of the spring. With the hard work and focus that I know these girls are capable of, I am excited to see what the future holds."

However, the Chargers have to find a way to replace five of their top seven attackers from last season.

Weatherford did add 11 freshmen who have experience on offense and also brought in an outside hitter from Kirkwood Community College.

As Hanno put it, while a lot of offense was lost, a lot was gained as well.

"We have a lot of length coming in," Hanno said. "With the mindset and focus that the girls have had in the preseason, the tenacity they bring to practice every day, it shows they wanted to do better than we have been in the past. All of the new girls are really excited to prove their worth to the program and to coach."

With the Chargers needing some help on offense this season, Hanno, a Bishop Heelan grad, is moving back to outside hitter for her final season at Briar Cliff.