SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt stuck with Briar Cliff but the Chargers were able to edge the Defenders in three sets - 25-22, 25-22, 29-27 - on Tuesday.
Dordt hit .344 in the first set but Briar Cliff had one more attack and shit .273 in the first set for the 25-22 win.
Both teams didn't hit as well in the second set - Briar Cliff .027 and Dordt .054 - and even though Briar Cliff had more errors than Dordt, the Chargers pulled out the 25-22 win.
Dordt hit .239 in the third set but couldn't find a way to slow down Briar Cliff as the Chargers hit .304 to finish off the match 29-27 third set win.
Brandon Oswald and Julien Dumas each had 10 kills for the Chargers. Jacob Ewart had 18 assists and Enrique Barajas had 17 assists and 16 digs. Noah Marasco-Ayau added 18 digs.
For Dordt, Ben Tiemersma had 17 kills and Garret Vander Zee had 10 kills. Tyler Postma had 32 assists and three blocks and Austen Scammon had 10 digs.