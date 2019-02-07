SIOUX CITY - Briar Cliff got four blocks apiece from David Barrett and Brandon Oswald on its way to a 25-19, 25-18, 25-13 sweep of Lindenwood-Belleville in an American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Conference men's volleyball match at the Newman Flanagan Center Thursday evening.
Oswald also had seven kills to lead BCU (4-3 overall and 2-0 AM/GP/K) while Riley Owen and Daniel Borsi each had six kills. Enrique Barajas had 21 asissts and Noah Marasco-Ayau 10 digs for the Chargers. Lindenwood-Belleville (1-6 overall and 0-2 conference) got six kills from Justin Talley.