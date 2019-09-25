SIOUX CITY -- Coming into Wednesday’s non-conference match with Morningside, Briar Cliff had dropped its previous four matches.
The Chargers appeared to be on their way to snapping the skid after taking a 2-1 lead but Morningside forced a fifth set and took an early 5-2 lead in the decisive game.
However, Briar Cliff came back to tie the fifth at 6-6 and went on a 6-2 run to close out the final set for a 25-20, 17-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-11 victory.
Briar Cliff improves to 12-7 on the season, surpassing their win total from last season already when the Chargers finished with 11 victories.
Morningside falls to 10-5.
Briar Cliff went on a 11-2 run in the first set to take a 14-6 lead. Morningside answered with a 4-0 run but then Briar Cliff went on a 4-1 run to go up 18-11.
The Mustangs cut into the Chargers lead a little but Briar Cliff didn’t allow Morningside to go on any late runs to claim a 25-20 victory in the first set.
Morningside bounced back right away in the second set. Caitlin Makovicka had back-to-back kills to start the set and Krista Zenk had two kills and an ace as the Mustangs went on a 10-1 to start the set. Briar Cliff made a late push, going on a 7-2 run to make it 23-16 but Morningside went on to win 25-17.
You have free articles remaining.
The third set was tight for awhile with neither team grabbing more than a two-point lead. The set was either tied or a team had a one-point lead for the most part.
With Morningside holding a sligh 16-15 lead, Tyra Blue, who had seven kills in the set, put down a kill and Aubury Coleman followed with a kill. Victoria Gonzalez had an ace and a Briar Cliff block completed a 4-0 run for the Chargers, giving them the separation they needed as they went up 19-16.
Briar Cliff went on to win the third set 25-21.
The fourth set was tied at 8-8 when Morningside went on a 5-1 run to take an advantage in the match that the Mustangs wouldn’t give up. Morningside later stretched the lead to 23-15 and while Briar Cliff tried to stage a late comeback, the Mustangs held on for a 25-20 victory to force a fifth set.
Briar Cliff started the fifth set with a 2-0 lead when Makovicka put down a kill. Then Blue had an attack attempt and it hit the top of the net and rolled all the way down the side of the net and out of bounds.
The lead official ruled that Morningside’s blockers touched it and the Mustangs challenged the call. After a discussion with the side official, the decision was changed, giving the point to Morningside to tie it at 2-2.
The Mustangs went on a 5-0 run to go up 5-0. Briar Cliff went on a 4-1 run to come back and tie the set at 6-6.
With the set tie at 9-9, Gonzalez and Analyse Stapleton had back-to-back kills for an 11-9 Briar Cliff lead. The Chargers went on to win the fifth set 15-11.